CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Suicide Prevention Month

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide. As a suicide attempt survivor I...

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Joplin Globe

Our view: Individual action can help prevent suicides

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most. Suicide is a preventable cause of death, and it is one that will take a community effort to eradicate. Stronger support for mental health services nationwide along with better access to and affordability of mental health care will help. Working to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness would go a long way toward decreasing suicide rates.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

How to Talk About Suicide

Suicide is a topic that often makes people uncomfortable and fearful that talking about it will only lead to an attempt or a negative outcome. The opposite is true: experts say it’s important to have conversations about suicide to open a line of communication. While there were 1.4 million suicide...
Mental HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: Best Online Service & Hotline For Mental Health

As the world observes World Suicide Prevention Day this September 10, it aims to raise mental health awareness. It’s important for everyone to understand that even simply talking to someone you trust can help you feel better. However, really opening up especially about a topic like mental illness can be quite hard most especially now with so many restrictions to consider.
Mental Healthfox10phoenix.com

World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: How to help those who are struggling

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Mental Healthnewspressnow.com

Conversation can help combat high suicide rates

It’s an uneasy topic to bring up, but suicide is something that has to be talked about to prevent it. Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week, and local mental health professionals can’t stress enough the importance of talking about emotional well-being. According to data from the...
Mental HealthFox40

Doctor discusses World Suicide Prevention Week, teen mental health

Sept. 5-10 is World Suicide Prevention Week. If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic linger, there have been concerns about the mental health of teens. A recent study published on the...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

American Muslims are at high risk of suicide – 20 years post-9/11, the links between Islamophobia and suicide remain unexplored

This year, 9/11 holds a dual significance for Americans across the country. It not only marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic events and lives lost since Sept. 11, 2001, but also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. For American Muslims who are both victims of increased rates of Islamophobic violence and survivors of suicide attempts, this juxtaposition is especially stark.
Mental HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Linked to Rise in Suicide-Related ED Visits Among Youth

After a steep decline in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, youth with suicidal thoughts and behaviors visiting an emergency department (ED) resurged with an overrepresentation among girls and children without a prior psychiatric history, according to a cross-sectional study conducted at Kaiser Permanente Northern California. The latest findings,...
Mental Healthwnypapers.com

Emergency Physicians: Spotting warning signs of suicide can save a life

Guest Editorial by the American College of Emergency Physicians. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the pandemic continues to impact everyone’s mental health in different ways. Anyone can learn the warning signs of suicide risk and do their part to support those who may need help, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy