As summer nears its end and we once again approach fall, so begins one of my favorite times at Autodesk. It’s the arrival of the newest students from our Tech Program! Last October, we brought in twenty of the country’s brightest young minds to help us tackle engineering challenges. How can we secure and protect robots against hackers? How can we streamline workflows for more efficient machine shop processes? And how can we make it easier for programmers to get started on our Forge platform? Diversifying brainpower is the key to finding the most innovative solutions. Our first Autodesk Tech Program cohort brought exactly the fresh perspective we needed.