The Robots Are Taking Over

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 8 days ago
This Week On Planet Internet is This Week on Planet Internet. This week's podcast features the latest with the tech behind the pandemic. What's up with the love-hate relationship that we have with working? What's the latest in the news? And will Elon Musk's robots make our beds for us? Listen to The HackerNoon podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Use the weekly Newsquiz to test your knowledge of stories you saw on this week's show.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
#Humanoid Robot#Big Robot#Robots#Dot Hacker#Spotify#The Hackernoon Podcast#Italian#Covid
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Related
TechnologyTechRepublic

Study: The "robots are coming to take our jobs" worry is overblown

A new report from Kryon finds that 79% of employees say a third of their day or more is spent on repetitive tasks and that they'd welcome automation to free up their time. Burnout among tech professionals has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. One key source for the malaise often cited is having to constantly do mundane, repetitive work. And as a result, a slew of the workforce in 2021 have been seeking a job change—one that's more fulfilling and flexible.
EngineeringNew Scientist

Watch a one-legged robot hop about as researchers try to knock it over

A one-legged robot that can stand, hop and keep its balance on sloping or unsteady surfaces could offer a cheaper route to bipedal bots and self-balancing exoskeletons. Researchers at the Toyota Technological Institute (TTI) in Nagoya, Japan, built their robot, dubbed TTI Hopper, using simple motors and gears for less than $1000, then created an algorithm that compensates for the limited capabilities of these components.
Aerospace & Defensefederalnewsnetwork.com

Space and robotics

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Fed Access, host Derrick Dortch interviewed Jon Harper, managing editor of National Defense Magazine on the Defense Department’s space efforts, with Space Command and Space Force, and new developments being announced at the 36th Space Symposium.
Engineeringpbs.org

Will a Robot Take Your Job? How AI Will Shape Our Future

Bestselling author Kai-Fu Lee knows the world of tech like no other. Once the president of Google China and a senior executive at Microsoft and Apple, he is now CEO of Sinovation Ventures. His new collection of short stories imagines how artificial intelligence will shape the way we live and work, for better and for worse, as he explains to Hari Sreenivasan.
Electronicsnextbigfuture.com

Making Affordable Robots From iRobot Founder

Rodney Brooks is a co-founder of iRobots and has started other robot companies. Lex Friedman interviewed Rodney about how to make popular robots. iRobot Roomba came out in 2002 and has been the only high volume robot if hobbyist and enterprise drones are excluded. Rodney thinks the Baxter Robot could...
Carstorquenews.com

Tesla Releases Mind Blowing FSD V10

Tesla just released its version 10 of its FSD (full self-driving) software. It's a big improvement over the previous version. Let's see what others are experiencing. With the release of version 10 of its full self-driving software, Tesla has made a big improvement over version 9.2. Many people have shared their experience on YouTube and for most of those testing the software, they agree with Elon Musk that it is mind blowing. Let's look at some of their experiences:
Carstorquenews.com

Add new comment

Tesla FSD Is Accurate, but Musk Says 10.1 Will Reverse Back, Like Person. Today, during the entire day Tesla community was discussing the release and the improvements of Tesla FSD Beta 10. But Elon Musk just gave a new update about what we should expect from the 10.1 FSD release.
Electronicstechgig.com

Facebook's Ray-Ban smart glasses can take photos and calls

Facebook has launched its first set of smart glasses, in partnership with eyewear maker Ray-Ban. The Facebook and. -The smart glasses only take photos and shoot 30-second videos. -They also play music and podcasts and make calls. - Facebook smart glasses don’t include any. AR. application. -‘Ray-Ban Stories’ come with...
TechnologyThe Verge

The time a human-driven car ran over an autonomous robot

Crossing city streets filled with SUV drivers in a hurry is tricky for any pedestrian, but what about a robot that’s less than two feet tall? Starship Technologies is flooding college towns with autonomous electric delivery bots that trundle goods to your location in their locked storage compartment. While the safety of human pedestrians around large vehicles with autonomous capabilities is still being debated, this time, the roles were reversed. As shown in a video posted to TikTok by rach,ipsa, even a couple of lights plus cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and neural networks weren’t enough for this robot to avoid getting clipped by a Ford Escape.
EngineeringNature.com

Marangoni effect inspired robotic self-propulsion over a water surface using a flow-imbibition-powered microfluidic pump

Certain aquatic insects rapidly traverse water by secreting surfactants that exploit the Marangoni effect, inspiring the development of many self-propulsion systems. In this research, to demonstrate a new way of delivering liquid fuel to a water surface for Marangoni propulsion, a microfluidic pump driven by the flow-imbibition by a porous medium was integrated to create a novel self-propelling robot. After triggered by a small magnet, the liquid fuel stored in a microchannel is autonomously transported to an outlet in a mechanically tunable manner. We also comprehensively analyzed the effects of various design parameters on the robot’s locomotory behavior. It was shown that the traveled distance, energy density of fuel, operation time, and motion directionality were tunable by adjusting porous media, nozzle diameter, keel-extrusion, and the distance between the nozzle and water surface. The utilization of a microfluidic device in bioinspired robot is expected to bring out new possibilities in future development of self-propulsion system.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

These Are the Robots Taking Up Dallas’ Open Restaurant Jobs

If you want a picture of the future of work, maybe it’s this: a cat-like cartoon displayed on an iPad-like screen perched on a vertical aluminum or plastic frame on wheels, rolling right up to your table, forever. The robot also sings “Happy Birthday” at you. And, look there, it has your beer.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Location Dictates Innovation: A Tale of My Neighbor Steven Jobsky

The more unusual your new neighbor is, the better, the more unusual. The story of my neighbor should be a long book, which I’m compressing into a short story. He spent his childhood and high school in the Eastern European version of California, which was the former Yugoslavia during the 1960s and 1970s. Both of them dropped out of college at the same time, both began their journeys of self-discovery and self-spiritual “spiritual. “For example, I recommend these great articles: On the. Yugoslavian DIY Computer from the 1980s Lives and The. story of DIY Computer of Yugoslavia's DIY computer revolution.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Take Your MVP From Idea to Launch

In this article, I will show you the blueprint to prepare your product for its development phase. I will also cover how a product expert can help you fill out this blueprint. Session 1: Define your product's value proposition, define the key elements that the user will take action to switch to your product and take action. The next step is to build a software that is 1000 times better than the current solution you’ve built. The MVP development stage is the next step in transforming your idea into a structured business vision. It’s the blueprint we use with all startups we work with at Altar.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.

