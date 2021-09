Did you really think there wasn't going to be a reaction video from Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)? Earlier this week, his Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime co-star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) released a video of herself back on set but with one major difference. No more boot and no more mini-transport to help get around. Not only did we get to see her "happy feet" again but we also got a look at Hargitay's personalized "happy dance" to celebrate. You can count Meloni in as one of those who was happy to see her back on her feet, but there is one thing he will miss about all of it.