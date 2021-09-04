Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps, Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend; Pop-Up Showers Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some communities throughout Minnesota could see some rain and clouds in between the sunshine this weekend.

Northern communities in the Boundary Waters and Arrowhead area could see some sprinkles on Saturday evening, as well as some places in east of the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that if the pop-up showers do hit, they’ll last for roughly 15 minutes or so. Otherwise, the weekend will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures on Saturday will be around 75 in the metro area, with mid-70s throughout the whole state. Overnight will be clear, in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday will be the brightest day of the weekend, though again northern Minnesota could see some isolated showers between noon and 6 p.m.

On Labor Day, the high could reach 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.

In the week ahead, temperatures look to be higher than average with slightly above average levels of precipitation. But still, Augustyniak says that the state could lose the ground recently gained in terms of combatting this year’s drought.

“Good outdoors weather, but not great for the gardens and lawns,” he said.

