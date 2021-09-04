CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

MASTODON's Brann Dailor Is Publishing His 101 Clown Drawings As A Book

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastodon drummer Brann Dailor revealed last July that he was drawing a clown every single day of lockdown. Now some of those drawings are being published in his new book 101 Clowns of the Coronavirus, expected out later this month. According to Dailor, the drawings helped him keep sane during the ongoing pandemic.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Brann Dailor
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Chino Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clowns#Deftones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rock Musicmetalinjection

MASTODON Teases New Album Hushed And Grim

Looks like it's just about time for new Mastodon! The band just took to all their social media accounts to post fragments of (what we're assuming is) their new album cover, which when pieced together is titled Hushed And Grim. All we know currently is that the cover art is spooky as hell, and probably their darkest-looking artwork to date by a pretty wide margin.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Kirk Hammett Has Never Written A METALLICA Solo With A Wah Pedal

The long running joke about Kirk Hammett is his use of the wah pedal. Some fans feel like it's too much, some don't care, some probably just assume it's part of his sound (I'm in the third category). Though according to Hammett himself in this month's issue of Guitar World, he's never actually written a guitar solo with the wah pedal in mind.
Musicmetalinjection

BOKASSA Share Their Ultimate Top 5 Metal/Punk Albums Of All Time

1) Clutch – Blast Tyrant (2004) Clutch’s Blast Tyrant is not only their best album yet, but might also be one of the best rock albums in the last 20 years. The songs are packed with killer riffs, a rock-solid groove and lyrics that not only draw in the listener but keeps your attention from beginning to end. All this combined with the stellar production of MACHINE, makes this an album that truly stands the test of time. One of the reasons we got Machine to mix/master our new record!
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MASTODON's BRANN DAILOR Explains 'Hushed And Grim' Album Artwork

Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON have revealed that the cover artwork for their new album, "Hushed And Grim", was partly inspired by their late manager, Nick John. John, who also managed GOJIRA, passed away in September 2018 from pancreatic cancer. The "Hushed And Grim" artwork was created by longtime MASTODON collaborator...
Rock MusicSpin

30 Artists Reflect on Metallica’s Black Album Turning 30

These days, Metallica’s self-titled fifth LP (aka the Black Album) is hailed as a bona fide classic. Quite admirable, considering how upon its 1991 release date, diehard fans spread buyer’s remorse faster than COVID. In this writer’s tenure as a surly clerk for a mall-based record-store chain, he remembers the true believers complaining about everything from the shortened song lengths to James Hetfield’s lyrics to uber-producer Bob Rock’s framing of their heavy metal hellions. Back then, insufferable customers got their cash refunds while others continued to bitch like mad with the subtext that “maybe it would grow on me.”
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Ghost Release Their Cover Of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

The Swedish rock band Ghost has released their fiery cover of Metallica’s legendary track “Enter Sandman.” The Grammy Award-winning group did right by the iconic metal song, matching a similar level of overall intensity while still implementing their own authentic twists. The cover is part of The Metallica Blacklist compilation...
Musicmsuexponent.com

Time Machine: Metallica's eponymous record

Thirty years ago this week, the top Billboard 200 album was Metallica’s seminal “Metallica,” otherwise known as “The Black Album.” It has been regarded as one of the best rock albums of all time, but in 1991 it seemed the age of 80s thrash metal had come and gone, with grunge taking center stage as the en vogue misfit rock genre. Late summer 1991 contained arguably some of the greatest months for grunge fans, and rock fans in general, with the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” in August and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”in September. Yet in 1991 Metallica produced not only its most commercially successful record, but also its most sonically rich one to date. In Metallica’s offerings prior to “Metallica,” the impact was made by the contrast of the gaps in the music with assaulting guitars. “Metallica” hits you in the face with a 20 foot wave of pure sound. It’s not just loud, it is immense.
Musicloudersound.com

Ghost’s Tobias Forge on his love for Metallica: ‘I had a Metallica poster from Metal Hammer on my bedroom wall’

Ghost mainman Tobias Forge admits that his teenage self would be filled with “utter amazement” at the fact that he now considers the members of Metallica his friends. “I have moments when I’ve been on tour with them, or worked with them, where the older, slightly more blasé version of myself gets a little tap on the shoulder from my younger self: ‘This is fucking cool!’” Forge admits in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “My older brother was a Metallica fan, so they were always present when I was growing up. I actually had a poster from Metal Hammer on my wall - it had the Jump In The Fire demon on it, but with a Master Of Puppets-era picture.”
Musicloudersound.com

Ross Halfin to publish lavish photo book celebrating Aerosmith's Brad Whitford

Rock photographer extraordinaire Ross Halfin is to publish a lavish photobook celebrating the career of Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford. Listen To Whitford, a 300-page, limited edition, large-format, luxuriously-slipcased monster that's signed by both Brad Whitford and Ross Halfin, is expected to ship in November but will be available to pre-order from Rufus Publications at 3pm tomorrow.
Books & Literatureloudersound.com

New Peter Gabriel book to be published in October

A new Peter Gabriel visual biography, A Life In Vision will be published by Wymer Publishing on October 8. The book will document Gabriel's entire career from his early days with Genesis though to his most recent solo exploits. "A Life In Vision is a chronological, visual biography of Gabriel's...
Musicmetalinjection

The 20 Best Metal Albums of 2001

The year 2001 was absolutely massive for heavy music. Metal had branched out in a multitude of different directions across all corners of the world, making the genre as diverse as it ever had been. With mainstream successes conquering the charts, and underground releases that become cult and critical favorites, 2001 was jammed packed with a plethora of heavy goodness.
MusicNo Treble

David Ellefson Reveals New Album with The Lucid

After teasing a new project last week, David Ellefson has revealed more details of his next venture. The Lucid is a new band featuring the former Megadeth bassist alongside Songe vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, and guitarist Drew Fortier. The group will be releasing a new album...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Metallica's Black Album reissue reinforces its place as one of rock's greatest albums

It was the blockbuster breakthrough album that transformed Metallica into the Mount Rushmore of heavy rock, a monumental career peak that the black-clad post-thrash overlords would arguably never reach again. Much like Nirvana’s Nevermind, released just a few weeks later in 1991, Metallica’s self-titled fifth album scored huge crossover success and became a major cultural milestone. Both albums went on to sell more than 30 million copies, reshaping the post-grunge and alt.rock landscape of the dawning decade ahead.
Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Senjutsu: an electrifying, cinematic masterpiece

Touring the globe is a physically abusive, mind-numbing grind. Most bands build much-needed breaks into their itineraries so they can decompress at home or recharge in the balmy vibes of a tropical holiday. Then there’s Iron Maiden, who capitalised on a break in 2019’s Legacy Of The Beast tour, not only to not chill out, but to record an entire goddamn album – their utterly majestic 17th studio full-length, Senjutsu.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden dies in tragic accident

Music manger Mick Brigden, who has worked with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, has passed away aged 73.Reported by The Press Democrat, Brigden injured himself whilst digging a grave for his pet dog in the garden of his Santa Clara home.Guitarist, Joe Satriani, who Brigden also managed, confirmed the news on his website: “It is with tremendous sadness that we confirm the passing of artist manager, and former Bill Graham protégé, Mick Brigden, on September 5.”Satriani’s tribute continued: “It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock n roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed...
Books & Literaturebestclassicbands.com

Graham Nash to Publish Photo Book, ‘A Life in Focus’

Graham Nash is publishing a new book that reflects on his more than fifty years in the public eye. A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash offers an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills. It arrives November 16, 2021, via Insight Editions. (Titan Books will publish it in the U.K. on Nov. 26.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy