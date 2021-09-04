Product Management Experience: Corporate vs. Early Stage Startup

Entrepreneurs rarely think about pivoting until their business fails. Nokia was the first company to produce touchscreen phones, but it failed to turn the company in that direction – and the rest is history. Entrepreneurs must keep an eye on the opportunities offered by the market to be ready to shift the course of their business at any moment. Even if you are satisfied with the way your business is going, it’s still important to identify the right time for pivoting. Pivoting is important because 70% of any startup's success is market-dependent.