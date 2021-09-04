Product Management Experience: Corporate vs. Early Stage Startup
Let's start with who can be interested in this topic? It's written primarily for product managers in corporations. Usually, with vast numbers of people in corporations, different processes arise, product size decreases managers' influence on the customer life cycle, and so forth. Because of this, decision quality and creativity significantly drop. Moreover, entrepreneur-thinking, so necessary for this profession, has no chance to grow in this environment.hackernoon.com
