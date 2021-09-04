CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Beach Boys Coming To Lake Charles In October

By Mikey O
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame band The Beach Boys will be surfing to Lake Charles in October to perform. The Beach Boys formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Their first national hit was Surfin' U.S.A. in 1963 and they're one of the only American bands to withstand the British Invasion. Since then the band has sold over 100 million records worldwide received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards..

929thelake.com

Comments / 1

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Hawthorne, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jardine
Person
Carl Wilson
Person
Mike Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#The Beach Boys#American#The British Invasion#Riaa Platinum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Michael McGowen Releases Trailer For Documentary On Lake Charles Hurricane Devastation

Just last week I was able to give out flowers to Michael McGowen on his stellar cane work as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He is now in the news for doing something that we need at this time. Michael just released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Coming Up From The Ashes". The trailer shows the devastation that Lake Charles endured from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as well as the freeze storm and flooding that we had a few months later. The documentary brings light to the fact that we are no longer discussed in the news and we also have not gotten the proper attention and relief that many of the families in SWLA need.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

The Most Expensive And Coolest Property In Lake Charles On Airbnb

For $1,100 a night, a family of about 20, can enjoy a vacation in the bayou at Doc's Cajun Mansion. The 10,000 sq foot Lake Charles, La property, is currently listed on Airbnb and can sleep 20 people easily with 8 bedrooms, 10 beds, and 6.5 bathrooms. The spawling Louisiana home comes with everything a family would need to get the party started, including an outdoor Kajun Kitchen, complete with a set-up to boil some crawfish and a commercial pizza oven.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

40 Years Ago: Bob Seger Takes a Victory Lap With ‘Nine Tonight’

If 1976's Live Bullet began the ascendance to superstardom for Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, 1981's Nine Tonight commemorated the group's arrival at the summit. But there are tremendous differences between the two records. Live Bullet was grit and sweat; Seger and company could be headlining Cobo Arena at home in Detroit one night, opening for Bachman-Turner Overdrive the next and playing a club in between. And the album reflected that hungry urgency.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

The Best Albums From Rock’s Coolest Bootleg Label

It all started because a Bob Dylan fan wasn't happy with the direction the singer-songwriter had taken on John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline. So the fan took matters in his own hands, crafting a new Dylan album, Great White Wonder, from various outtakes spanning a 1961 hotel-room tape through 1967's "The Basement Tapes" recordings.
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

5 Stars From the Show ‘Yellowstone’ Who Have Filmed in Louisiana

There's no doubt about it, Yellowstone is the hottest series out on cable and people can't wait for season four which kicks off November 7th, 2021. So, to keep my fangirl self busy until I can get my next fix, I started hunting around on IMDB after watching the Yellowstone marathon on Paramount over the long Labor Day weekend. Much to my surprise (and delight!) I found the five of the main Yellowstone characters have ties to Louisiana. Clearly, we know that Kevin Costner has filmed quite a few movies here, but did you know that Luke Grimes has been here, too? Did you know that Wes Bentley who plays Jamie is from Jonesboro, AR? Check out the trailer for season four and then see how some of our favorites are tied to the Bayou State!

Comments / 0

Community Policy