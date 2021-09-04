Beach Boys Coming To Lake Charles In October
Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame band The Beach Boys will be surfing to Lake Charles in October to perform. The Beach Boys formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Their first national hit was Surfin' U.S.A. in 1963 and they're one of the only American bands to withstand the British Invasion. Since then the band has sold over 100 million records worldwide received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards..929thelake.com
