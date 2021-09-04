Beach Boys Coming To Lake Charles In October

There's no doubt about it, Yellowstone is the hottest series out on cable and people can't wait for season four which kicks off November 7th, 2021. So, to keep my fangirl self busy until I can get my next fix, I started hunting around on IMDB after watching the Yellowstone marathon on Paramount over the long Labor Day weekend. Much to my surprise (and delight!) I found the five of the main Yellowstone characters have ties to Louisiana. Clearly, we know that Kevin Costner has filmed quite a few movies here, but did you know that Luke Grimes has been here, too? Did you know that Wes Bentley who plays Jamie is from Jonesboro, AR? Check out the trailer for season four and then see how some of our favorites are tied to the Bayou State!