Kaley Cuoco files for divorce from husband Karl Cook: 'There is no anger or animosity'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are divorcing after three years of marriage, a decision that seemingly came out of nowhere for a source who frequents the couple. The couple announced their split in a joint statement to People on Sept. 3. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they told the outlet. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."