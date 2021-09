For the first time since 1985, when Niki Lauda scored the last of his 25 GP victories, Zandvoort returned to the F1 schedule. Can it really be 42 years since I slept under the stars at Scheivlak corner to get a good view of that race where the irrepressible Gilles Villeneuve reversed back onto the track and drove three-quarters of a lap with his left-rear wheel hanging off? Sadly, it appears so!