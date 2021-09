CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Friday, buoyed by the U.S. Agriculture Department's reduced estimate for harvested acres, as well as export optimism, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans settled 16 cents higher at $12.86-1/2 a bushel. December soymeal futures added $4.60 to $342.50 a ton and December soyoil was .20 cent lower at 55.99 cents per lb. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell 5-1/2 cents, a 0.43% dip. * The USDA confirmed a private sale of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2021/22 delivery. * U.S. soybean production was seen at 4.374 billion bushels, the third largest season on record for the oilseed, the USDA said. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 2 at 1,471,900 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. A total of 1,805,800 tonnes in sales were carried over from the 2020/21 marketing year, which ended Aug. 31. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)