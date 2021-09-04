CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Sons of Woman Struck, Killed By LASD Vehicle Sue LA County

By City News Service
Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three sons of a 60-year-old woman run over and killed by a vehicle driven by a sheriff's deputy in 2020 in Watts are suing Los Angeles County.

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 3

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Watts, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antwon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Lasd#Imperial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy