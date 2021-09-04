CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Alley miracle: A 100% accurate tornado sensor invented by accident

Cover picture for the articleThe 1,000 tornadoes that tear across America’s Tornado Alley every year are notoriously difficult to detect. When tornadoes are likely to occur, the National Weather Service monitors radar and fields resident reports in order to issue so-called tornado watches during certain kinds of storms, and warnings when a tornado has touched ground. But research shows that the majority of tornado warnings are false alarms. Even accurate warnings provide people just minutes to take shelter.

