Lee Corso Makes His Pick

Nothing says College Football is back like College Gameday and the legendary football coach Lee Corso's mascot headgear pick at the end of College Gameday.

Corso is 228-121 all-time with his picks and he has made his pick in the highly anticipated Georgia vs Clemson matchup at 7:30 EST on ABC.

Corso dawned the Georgia Bulldog head.

One thing that was evident through the College Gameday broadcast on Saturday was the atmosphere with fans being back in attendance. It's something that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about, and he expects it to impact Saturday night's game as well.

Well you pace yourself. We've talked composure all week, I think the team that handles the other team's shot best. Is gonna come out ahead because someone's gonna make plays, right? We're gonna make plays, they're gonna make plays. It's gonna happen all night. But a lot of these kids have never had to respond to that kind of atmosphere of see the crowd go nuts over a big play because last year wasn't that way. Right. And I'm loving it. I'm happy for the fans. This is what college football is about. This is what we all want.

