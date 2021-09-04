CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

By Barry Werner
Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin when it faces Louisville in Atlanta in its season opener Monday.

Kiffin tweeted Saturday that he has COVID-19, a break-through case, as the coach is vaccinated.

Kiffin, 46, is in his second season as head coach of Ole Miss. He went 5-5 in 2020.

Earlier this month, he told ESPN his staff had a 100% vaccination rate.

Kiffin said there is a 100% vaccination rate among those players, coaches, staff members and everybody within the program who will be on the practice field Sunday. It’s been a huge push by everybody within the Ole Miss athletic program in a state — Mississippi — that ranked last a week ago in percentage of residents receiving at least one vaccination dose (41.6%), according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

