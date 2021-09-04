Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin when it faces Louisville in Atlanta in its season opener Monday.

Kiffin tweeted Saturday that he has COVID-19, a break-through case, as the coach is vaccinated.

Kiffin, 46, is in his second season as head coach of Ole Miss. He went 5-5 in 2020.

Earlier this month, he told ESPN his staff had a 100% vaccination rate.