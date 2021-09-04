CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 days till the Cardinals' season opener

By Jess Root, Site Editor
 7 days ago
There are only eight days until the Arizona Cardinals take the field at Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans in their season opener. It will be the first game of the year that matters in the standings.

We have been counting down to the start of the season by looking at players and their uniform numbers.

Today is the look at No. 8, but that number was retired long ago. The last player to wear it was the great Larry Wilson, who did everything for the Cardinals. He was a Hall of Fame player, he coached the team and was a general manager for years.

He died last year.

Before Wilson, quarterback Lamar McHan wore No. 8 from 1954-1958 and quarterback Frank Tripucka, who would go on to be great with the Denver Broncos.

Dating back to the franchise’s beginning, only six players have ever worn No. 8. No one else ever will.

