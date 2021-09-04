CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Are They Now? More Than 30 Players From 2020 Titans Moved On

By John Glennon
Where did they all go?

The question can be asked every year of teams including the Tennessee Titans, as significant roster turnover is a well-established tradition in the NFL.

Sometimes that means the end of long-lasting ties. Sometimes it is the end of a relationship that had barely begun.

With the start of the regular season just over a week away, we decided to look at where they’ve all gone – all of the 2020 Titans who took snaps for the team but are no longer on the roster heading into 2021.

A total of 37 players fit that definition, per Pro Football Reference.

Here’s the short breakdown: Eight of the 37 – wide receivers Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond; tight end Jonnu Smith; cornerback Adoree Jackson; defensive lineman DaQuan Jones; outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney; and long snapper Matt Overton – are projected starters for their respective new teams.

Three more are back-ups, three are on practice squads, two are injured reserve, one is on the reserve/retired list, one has retired, and 19 are unrestricted free agents who are currently unsigned.

Here’s a closer player-by-player look at the status of the dearly departed Titans who took snaps for the team in 2020 (based on team’s unofficial depth charts or other reputable depth charts):

PROJECTED STARTERS

Jadeveon Clowney, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 8 games played, 19 tackles, 0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss

• 2021 team: Cleveland Browns

Corey Davis, WR

• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 12 starts, 65 catches for 984 yards, 5 touchdowns

• 2021 team: New York Jets

Adam Humphries, WR

• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 1 start, 23 catches for 228 yards, 2 touchdowns

• 2021 team: Washington Football Team

Adoreé Jackson, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 3 games played, 12 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 passes defended

• 2021 team: New York Giants

DaQuan Jones, NT

• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss

• 2021 team: Carolina Panthers

Matt Overton, LS

• 2020 Titans contribution: 9 games played, 77 special-teams snaps

• 2021 team: Los Angeles Chargers

Kalif Raymond, WR

• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 9 catches for 187 yards, 0 touchdowns

• 2021 team: Detroit Lions

Jonnu Smith, TE

• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 14 starts, 41 catches for 448 yards, 8 touchdowns

• 2021 team: New England Patriots

PROJECTED BACKUPS

Dennis Kelly, T

• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 16 starts, 1,049 offensive snaps, 81 special-teams snaps

• 2021 team: Green Bay Packers

Desmond King, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 9 games played, 5 starts, 31 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble returned for touchdown

• 2021 team: Houston Texans

Wyatt Ray, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 1 start, 2 tackles, 1 sack

• 2021 team: Cincinnati Bengals

PRACTICE SQUAD

Jamil Douglas, G/C

• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 95 offensive snaps, 70 special teams snaps

• 2021 team: Buffalo Bills

Kareem Orr, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 5 games played, 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

• 2021 team: Los Angeles Rams

Tye Smith, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 12 games played, 3 starts, 15 tackles, 1 pass defended

• 2021 team: Minnesota Vikings

INJURED RESERVE

Jack Crawford, DE

• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 9 starts, 28 tackles, 2 sacks

• 2021 team: Arizona Cardinals

Josh Kalu, DB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 16 tackles, 1 forced fumble

• 2021 team: New York Giants

RESERVE/RETIRED

Malcolm Butler, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 16 starts, 100 tackles, 4 interceptions, 14 passes defended

• 2021 team: Arizona Cardinals

RETIRED

Johnathan Joseph, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 6 starts, 29 tackles, 1 interception, 5 passes defended

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Ryan Allen, P

• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 8 punts, 50.5-yard average

Daren Bates, ILB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 13 games played, 8 tackles, 0 sacks

Vic Beasley, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 5 games played, 3 tackles, 0 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Beau Brinkley, LS

• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 61 special-teams snaps, 1 fumble

Kamalei Correa, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 3 games played, 0 sacks

Will Compton, ILB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 12 games played, 1 start, 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Trevor Daniel, P

• 2020 Titans contribution: 2 games played, 4 punts, 39.3-yard average, 1 punt blocked

Matt Dickerson, DL

• 2020 Titans contribution: 10 games played, 10 tackles, 0 sacks

D’Onta Foreman, RB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 6 games played, 22 carries for 95 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards and touchdown

Stephen Gostkowski, K

• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 18-26 field-goal attempts, 46-48 extra-point attempts

Isaiah Mack, DL

• 2020 Titans contribution: 6 games played, 2 tackles, 0 sacks

Chris Milton, CB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 3 tackles, 224 special-teams snaps

Marshall Newwhouse, T

• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 17 offensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps

Senorise Perry, RB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 2 carries, 9 yards, 3 special teams tackles

Brooks Reed, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 2 games played, 1 start, 4 tackles, 1 sack

Tuzar Skipper, OLB

• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 2 starts, 5 tackles, 0 sacks

Sam Sloman, K

• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 2-2 field-goal attempts, 5-5 extra-point attempts

Kenny Vaccaro, S

• 2020 Titans contribution: 13 games played, 13 starts, 83 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Isaiah Wilson, T

• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 3 offensive snaps, 1 special-teams snap

