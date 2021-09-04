Where Are They Now? More Than 30 Players From 2020 Titans Moved On
Where did they all go?
The question can be asked every year of teams including the Tennessee Titans, as significant roster turnover is a well-established tradition in the NFL.
Sometimes that means the end of long-lasting ties. Sometimes it is the end of a relationship that had barely begun.
With the start of the regular season just over a week away, we decided to look at where they’ve all gone – all of the 2020 Titans who took snaps for the team but are no longer on the roster heading into 2021.
A total of 37 players fit that definition, per Pro Football Reference.
Here’s the short breakdown: Eight of the 37 – wide receivers Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond; tight end Jonnu Smith; cornerback Adoree Jackson; defensive lineman DaQuan Jones; outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney; and long snapper Matt Overton – are projected starters for their respective new teams.
Three more are back-ups, three are on practice squads, two are injured reserve, one is on the reserve/retired list, one has retired, and 19 are unrestricted free agents who are currently unsigned.
Here’s a closer player-by-player look at the status of the dearly departed Titans who took snaps for the team in 2020 (based on team’s unofficial depth charts or other reputable depth charts):
PROJECTED STARTERS
Jadeveon Clowney, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 8 games played, 19 tackles, 0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss
• 2021 team: Cleveland Browns
Corey Davis, WR
• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 12 starts, 65 catches for 984 yards, 5 touchdowns
• 2021 team: New York Jets
Adam Humphries, WR
• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 1 start, 23 catches for 228 yards, 2 touchdowns
• 2021 team: Washington Football Team
Adoreé Jackson, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 3 games played, 12 tackles, 0 interceptions, 0 passes defended
• 2021 team: New York Giants
DaQuan Jones, NT
• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss
• 2021 team: Carolina Panthers
Matt Overton, LS
• 2020 Titans contribution: 9 games played, 77 special-teams snaps
• 2021 team: Los Angeles Chargers
Kalif Raymond, WR
• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 9 catches for 187 yards, 0 touchdowns
• 2021 team: Detroit Lions
Jonnu Smith, TE
• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 14 starts, 41 catches for 448 yards, 8 touchdowns
• 2021 team: New England Patriots
PROJECTED BACKUPS
Dennis Kelly, T
• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 16 starts, 1,049 offensive snaps, 81 special-teams snaps
• 2021 team: Green Bay Packers
Desmond King, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 9 games played, 5 starts, 31 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble returned for touchdown
• 2021 team: Houston Texans
Wyatt Ray, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 1 start, 2 tackles, 1 sack
• 2021 team: Cincinnati Bengals
PRACTICE SQUAD
Jamil Douglas, G/C
• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 95 offensive snaps, 70 special teams snaps
• 2021 team: Buffalo Bills
Kareem Orr, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 5 games played, 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
• 2021 team: Los Angeles Rams
Tye Smith, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 12 games played, 3 starts, 15 tackles, 1 pass defended
• 2021 team: Minnesota Vikings
INJURED RESERVE
Jack Crawford, DE
• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 9 starts, 28 tackles, 2 sacks
• 2021 team: Arizona Cardinals
Josh Kalu, DB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 16 tackles, 1 forced fumble
• 2021 team: New York Giants
RESERVE/RETIRED
Malcolm Butler, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 16 games played, 16 starts, 100 tackles, 4 interceptions, 14 passes defended
• 2021 team: Arizona Cardinals
RETIRED
Johnathan Joseph, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 6 starts, 29 tackles, 1 interception, 5 passes defended
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Ryan Allen, P
• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 8 punts, 50.5-yard average
Daren Bates, ILB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 13 games played, 8 tackles, 0 sacks
Vic Beasley, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 5 games played, 3 tackles, 0 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Beau Brinkley, LS
• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 61 special-teams snaps, 1 fumble
Kamalei Correa, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 3 games played, 0 sacks
Will Compton, ILB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 12 games played, 1 start, 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Trevor Daniel, P
• 2020 Titans contribution: 2 games played, 4 punts, 39.3-yard average, 1 punt blocked
Matt Dickerson, DL
• 2020 Titans contribution: 10 games played, 10 tackles, 0 sacks
D’Onta Foreman, RB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 6 games played, 22 carries for 95 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards and touchdown
Stephen Gostkowski, K
• 2020 Titans contribution: 15 games played, 18-26 field-goal attempts, 46-48 extra-point attempts
Isaiah Mack, DL
• 2020 Titans contribution: 6 games played, 2 tackles, 0 sacks
Chris Milton, CB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 14 games played, 3 tackles, 224 special-teams snaps
Marshall Newwhouse, T
• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 17 offensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps
Senorise Perry, RB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 7 games played, 2 carries, 9 yards, 3 special teams tackles
Brooks Reed, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 2 games played, 1 start, 4 tackles, 1 sack
Tuzar Skipper, OLB
• 2020 Titans contribution: 4 games played, 2 starts, 5 tackles, 0 sacks
Sam Sloman, K
• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 2-2 field-goal attempts, 5-5 extra-point attempts
Kenny Vaccaro, S
• 2020 Titans contribution: 13 games played, 13 starts, 83 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
Isaiah Wilson, T
• 2020 Titans contribution: 1 game played, 3 offensive snaps, 1 special-teams snap
Comments / 0