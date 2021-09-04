CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevoh Chalobah Reflects on Chelsea Debut Goal Against Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has looked back on his first start and goal for the club in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Blues against Crystal Palace on the opening day and opened his account for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chalobah discussed his debut goal at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmro6_0bmhc5Rv00

He said: “It was everything from when I came here when I was eight, all those memories just flashed through my mind, the loans and all the hard work I’ve done and the sacrifices I’ve made.

“Everything came together and it was just like ‘wow, I’ve scored at Stamford Bridge’. It was amazing. It took at least a week to sink in.”

It was an emotional celebration as Chalobah fell to his knees, with his head in his hands after bagging Chelsea's third goal against Crystal Palace on the opening day.

Thomas Tuchel made the decision to keep the youngster at the club, allowing Kurt Zouma to depart to West Ham as Chalobah overtook the French defender in the pecking order.

With a Deadline Day move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde failing, Chalobah will be looking to make his mark and push for a first team place under Thomas Tuchel.

