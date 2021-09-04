CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage Police officer shot during apprehension of dangerous suspect

By Suzanne Downing
 7 days ago
Police responding to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Lana Court late Friday night searched for a suspect, who was in the area. After about 45 minutes of combing the area, the man was located. As three officers approached him and attempted to take him into custody, a struggle ensued, and a police officer’s firearm was discharged, striking another officer in the lower body.

Several officers immediately began rendering aid to the injured officer until medics from the Anchorage Fire Department arrived. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and was in surgery.

The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are dealing with a very serious situation where one of our officers has been shot. His prognosis is very good,” said Chief Kenneth McCoy. “I’m incredibly thankful we didn’t lose an officer tonight. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

The suspect has been identified as Justin Constantine (29-years-old). He faces multiple charges including Misconduct Involving a Weapon 3, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 4, Misconduct Involving a Weapon 5, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Chief McCoy said that it’s unclear exactly how or why the officer’s weapon discharged.

Policy requires the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions to review the incident. The officer whose weapon was discharged will be placed on four days of administrative leave and his/her name will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

