Remembering: 50th anniversary of Alaska Airlines Flight 1866

Fifty years ago an Alaska Airlines jet crashed into the side of a mountain between Haines and Juneau, ending the lives of 111 souls — all 104 passengers and seven crew members.

Flight 1866 was on the “milk run” from Anchorage to Seattle on Sept. 4, 1971. It had stopped in Cordova and Yakutat, where it loaded passengers and hundreds of pounds of moose meat from a successful hunt, and was to stop in Juneau, Sitka, and on to SeaTac.

Approximately 18 miles west of Juneau it was on approach when an erroneous navigation readout led the crew to descend the jet prematurely. With the pilot following the flight instructions from the control towers in Anchorage, and then Juneau, at approximately 12:15 pm the aircraft struck the eastern slope of ravine in the Chilkat Range at about 2,500 feet above sea level. The Boeing 727-100 exploded on impact; the investigation revealed that there was not even “a last-second awareness” among the crew that the crash was imminent.

It was the first fatal jet aircraft crash involving Alaska Airlines, and at the time was the deadliest aircraft accident in the United States. It’s still Alaska’s worst air disaster.

The day of the crash was not unlike today’s weather in northern Southeast Alaska along Lynn Canal — foggy and misty, very typical of early September.

First officer Leonard Beach of Seattle was at the controls. He had been with Alaska Airlines for five years. Flight captain Dick Adams, 41, was also from Seattle and had been with Alaska Airlines since 1955, with thousands of flight hours in that particular jet. The flight engineer was James Carlson of Seattle. Beach’s wife Cathy was one of the flight attendants in the passenger cabin of the plane. This was during the days of the Golden Samovar Service, when the flight attendants wore uniforms that paid tribute to the Russian days of Alaska.

Cathy Beach

After the wreckage was located, the Alaska State Troopers and Juneau National Guardsmen collected the remains and they were flown out in body bags by helicopters to Juneau — with the sound of choppers ferrying the bloody remains for the following week. The identification of the souls onboard took another month; the National Guard Armory in downtown Juneau was converted into a morgue for the gruesome work of matching body parts of 111 people.

The plane, in thousands of pieces, was left on the mountain, where it is today, with still some of the old orange stripes still visible, the colors that Alaska Airlines used back in the day.

Flying into Juneau is still one of the trickiest approaches in the nation, and it’s believed that some of the navigational beacons used at the time were sending inaccurate signals to the crew. The early analysis of the crash was inconclusive, but later it became more clear that the crew had followed the instructions from the Anchorage tower and the Juneau tower to the T. Instead, a curious atmospheric condition may have warped the trajectory of one of the signal beams. The black box recovered from the plane showed no operator error.

The official NTSB report had been filed long before, however, and indicated there may have been human error:

“The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of this accident was a display of misleading navigational information concerning the flight’s progress along the localizer course which resulted in a premature descent below obstacle clearance altitude. The origin or nature of the misleading navigational information could not be determined. The Board further concludes that the crew did not use all available navigational aids to check the flight’s progress along the localizer nor were these aids required to be used. The crew also did not perform the required audio identification of the pertinent navigational facilities,” the NTSB final report said.

The crash of Flight 1866 and others in the Chilkat Range led to the installation of a sophisticated pilot program around the Juneau Airport using GPS to calculate precise landing pathways that are used today.

Editor’s note: If you have memories about the crash of Flight 1866, please note them in the comment section below.

PASSENGER/CREW MANIFEST

Adams, Baxter, Jr.Barrow, Alaska

Passenger

Adams, LucyBarrow, Alaska

Passenger

Aiken, BerniceBarrow, Alaska

Passenger

Anderson, EdSeattle, Washington

Passenger

Baetcke, G. B.Douglas, Arizona

Passenger

Bernard, FrancisCordova, Alaska

Passenger

Bottiger, JamesFort Greeley, Alaska

Passenger

Boyles, John W., Sr.Eagle River, Alaska

Passenger

Brown, RobertBarrow, Alaska

Passenger

Burch, Mr. CecilCalgary, CanadaHusband of Ethel BurchPassenger

Burch, Mrs. EthelCalgary, CanadaWife of Cecil BurchPassenger

Carr, RayAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Cornelius, Dr. L.LaJolla, CaliforniaFather of Tom CorneliusPassenger

Cornelius, TomLaJolla, CaliforniaSon of Dr. L. CorneliusPassenger

Denney, TomClear, Alaska

Passenger

Doule, Dr. JohnChicago, IllinoisHusband of Mary DoulePassenger

Doule, Mrs. MaryChicago, IllinoisWife of Dr. John DoulePassenger

Drozdaski, JimFort Greeley, Alaska

Passenger

Dunn, Mr. KennethAnchorage, AlaskaHusband of Glenda DunnPassenger

Dunn, Mrs. GlendaAnchorage, AlaskaWife of Kenneth DunnPassenger

Endo, TakehiroTokyo, Japan

Passenger

Flood, JamesAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Gaskell, JohnSeattle, Washington

Passenger

Gilbert DeloresSand Point, Alaska

Passenger

Golub, H.Juneau, Alaska

Passenger

Hartland, ShermanSan Diego, CaliforniaFather of Sherman Hartland Jr.Passenger

Hartland, Sherman, Jr.San Diego, CaliforniaSon of Sherman HartlandPassenger

Hasler, Mr. PierceLong Island, New YorkHusband of Arlana HaslerPassenger

Hasler, Mrs. ArlanaLong Island, New YorkWife of Pierce HaslerPassenger

Hazen, DonJuneau, Alaska

Passenger

Hulk, Mr. MartinRenton, WashingtonHusband of VirginiaPassenger

Hulk, Mrs. VirginiaRenton, WashingtonWife of Martin HulkPassenger

Jacobs, Mr. GordonCincinnati, OhioHusband of Grace JacobsPassenger

Jacobs, Mrs. GraceCincinnati, OhioWife of Gordon JacobsPassenger

Jacobson, Mr. DennisJuneau, AlaskaHusband of Christina JacobsonPassenger

Jacobson, Mrs. ChristinaJuneau, AlaskaWife of Dennis JacobsonPassenger

Johnson, Mr. EverettBend, OregonHusband of Alise JohnsonPassenger

Johnson, Mrs. AliseBend, OregonWife of Everett JohnsonPassenger

Kaufman, LorenzKake, Alaska

Passenger

Kelley, StephenFort Greeley, Alaska

Passenger

King, Mr. CarlSeattle, WashingtonHusband of Theresa KingPassenger

King, Mrs. TheresaSeattle, WashingtonWife of Carl KingPassenger

Knickerbocker, H.Juneau, Alaska

Passenger

Kurttila, Mr. Richard G.Edmonds, WashingtonHusband of Betty KurttilaPassenger

Kurttila, Mrs. BettyEdmonds, WashingtonWife of Richard G. KurttilaPassenger

Land, Mr. DickIcy Bay, AlaskaHusband of Elva Land & father of Sandy-Bill LandPassenger

Land, Mrs, ElvaIcy Bay, AlaskaWife of Dick Land & mother of Sandy-Bill LandPassenger

Land, Sandy-BillIcy Bay, AlaskaSon of Dick & Elva LandPassenger

Lane, MinnieKotzebue, Alaska

Passenger

Martin, NinaRenton, Washington

Passenger

McFall, Mrs. C.Anchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Meeks, LeserAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Moran, LeoFort Greeley, Alaska

Passenger

Morris, AlvinNoorvik, Alaska

Passenger

Murphy, JerryJuneau, Alaska

Passenger

Nafus, RobertKyburz, California

Passenger

Nickelson, ShirleyAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Nichols, JudyCordova, AlaskaMother of infant, Steven NicholsPassenger

Nichols, StevenCordova, AlaskaSon of Judy NicholsPassenger

Null, John E.Edmonds, Washington

Passenger

Null, JoeEdmonds, Washington

Passenger

Odman, JamesAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Oswald, DaveKake, Alaska

Passenger

Ounallah, SalahStockton, California

Passenger

Park, Mr. EverettPortland, OregonHusband of Hildegard ParkPassenger

Park, Mrs. HildegardPortland, OregonWife of Everett ParkPassenger

Parsons, Mr. WilliamBloomington, MinnesotaHusband of Patricia Parsons & father of Kevin & Greg ParsonsPassenger

Parsons, Mrs. PatriciaBloomington, MinnesotaWife of William Parsons & mother of Kevin & Greg ParsonsPassenger

Parsons, KevinBloomington, MinnesotaParents, William & Patricia Parson & brother of Greg ParsonsPassenger

Parsons, GregBloomington, MinnesotaParents, William & Patricia Parson & brother of Kevin ParsonsPassenger

Pavola, DavidQuillayute, Washington

Peak, CathyCordova, AlaskaMother of infant, Michelle PeakPassenger

Peak, MichelleCordova, AlaskaInfant of Cathy PeakPassenger

Phillips, Mr. WayneAnchorage, AlaskaHusband of Mrs. Wayne PhillipsPassenger

Phillips, Mrs. WayneAnchorage, AlaskaWife of Mr. Wayne PhillipsPassenger

Phillips, ChrisYakutat, Alaska

Passenger

Pollock, Don C.Palmer, Alaska

Passenger

Ramirez, SalvadorDouglas, Arizona

Passenger

Rea, JackelynJuneau, Alaska

Passenger

Reich, Dr. Frederick W.Kake, Alaska

Passenger

Rodeck, Mr. HeroldOakland, CaliforniaHusband of Mrs. Herold RodeckPassenger

Rodeck, Mrs. HeroldOakland, CaliforniaWife of Mr. Herold RodeckPassenger

Rogers, Mrs. MaryJuneau, Alaska

Passenger

Rothberger, PeggyKansas City, Kansas

Passenger

Sabuca, FrankYakutat, Alaska

Passenger

Sampson, MabelKotzebue, Alaska

Passenger

Sanborn, GordonEdmonds, WashingtonFather of James SanbornPassenger

Sanborn, JamesEdmonds, WashingtonSon of Gordon SanbornPassenger

Schilstra, ClintKake, Alaska

Passenger

Schoen, Mr. FredHilo, HawaiiHusband of Eleanor SchoenPassenger

Schoen, Mrs. EleanorHilo, HawaiiWife of Fred SchoenPassenger

Schuman, Mr. PhilipWestchester, OhioHusband of Rose SchumanPassenger

Schuman, Mrs. RoseWestchester, OhioWife of Philip SchumanPassenger

Smith, JamesAnchorage, Alaska

Passenger

Smith, InezHooper Bay, Alaska

Passenger

Smith, Sherman M.Douglas, Arizona

Passenger

Starkey, AndrewSitka, Alaska

Passenger

Steves, Mr. HaroldEdmonds, WashingtonHusband of Lois StevesPassenger

Steves, Mrs. LoisEdmonds, WashingtonWife of Harold StevesPassenger

Sutherland, KellyHomer, Alaska

Passenger

Thompson, WilsonFort Greeley, AlaskaMilitaryPassenger

Van Ness, RayKake, Alaska

Passenger

Wade, MichaelJuneau, Alaska

Passenger

Ziemer, CurtisPortland, Oregon

Adams, RichardRedmond, WashingtonFlight CaptainCrew

Beach, Mr. Leonard L.Mercer Island, WashingtonFirst Officer & husband of Cathy BeachCrew

Beach, Mrs. CathyMercer Island, WashingtonStewardess & wife of Leonard BeachCrew

Carson, JamesAuburn, WashingtonFlight EngineerCrew

Berg, DeborahSeattle, WashingtonStewardessCrew

Kessner, PattiKent, WashingtonStewardessCrew

Hilla, Patricia A.Seattle, WashingtonStewardessCrew