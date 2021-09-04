Remembering: 50th anniversary of Alaska Airlines Flight 1866
Fifty years ago an Alaska Airlines jet crashed into the side of a mountain between Haines and Juneau, ending the lives of 111 souls — all 104 passengers and seven crew members.
Flight 1866 was on the “milk run” from Anchorage to Seattle on Sept. 4, 1971. It had stopped in Cordova and Yakutat, where it loaded passengers and hundreds of pounds of moose meat from a successful hunt, and was to stop in Juneau, Sitka, and on to SeaTac.
Approximately 18 miles west of Juneau it was on approach when an erroneous navigation readout led the crew to descend the jet prematurely. With the pilot following the flight instructions from the control towers in Anchorage, and then Juneau, at approximately 12:15 pm the aircraft struck the eastern slope of ravine in the Chilkat Range at about 2,500 feet above sea level. The Boeing 727-100 exploded on impact; the investigation revealed that there was not even “a last-second awareness” among the crew that the crash was imminent.
It was the first fatal jet aircraft crash involving Alaska Airlines, and at the time was the deadliest aircraft accident in the United States. It’s still Alaska’s worst air disaster.
The day of the crash was not unlike today’s weather in northern Southeast Alaska along Lynn Canal — foggy and misty, very typical of early September.
First officer Leonard Beach of Seattle was at the controls. He had been with Alaska Airlines for five years. Flight captain Dick Adams, 41, was also from Seattle and had been with Alaska Airlines since 1955, with thousands of flight hours in that particular jet. The flight engineer was James Carlson of Seattle. Beach’s wife Cathy was one of the flight attendants in the passenger cabin of the plane. This was during the days of the Golden Samovar Service, when the flight attendants wore uniforms that paid tribute to the Russian days of Alaska.
After the wreckage was located, the Alaska State Troopers and Juneau National Guardsmen collected the remains and they were flown out in body bags by helicopters to Juneau — with the sound of choppers ferrying the bloody remains for the following week. The identification of the souls onboard took another month; the National Guard Armory in downtown Juneau was converted into a morgue for the gruesome work of matching body parts of 111 people.
The plane, in thousands of pieces, was left on the mountain, where it is today, with still some of the old orange stripes still visible, the colors that Alaska Airlines used back in the day.
Flying into Juneau is still one of the trickiest approaches in the nation, and it’s believed that some of the navigational beacons used at the time were sending inaccurate signals to the crew. The early analysis of the crash was inconclusive, but later it became more clear that the crew had followed the instructions from the Anchorage tower and the Juneau tower to the T. Instead, a curious atmospheric condition may have warped the trajectory of one of the signal beams. The black box recovered from the plane showed no operator error.
The official NTSB report had been filed long before, however, and indicated there may have been human error:
“The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of this accident was a display of misleading navigational information concerning the flight’s progress along the localizer course which resulted in a premature descent below obstacle clearance altitude. The origin or nature of the misleading navigational information could not be determined. The Board further concludes that the crew did not use all available navigational aids to check the flight’s progress along the localizer nor were these aids required to be used. The crew also did not perform the required audio identification of the pertinent navigational facilities,” the NTSB final report said.
The crash of Flight 1866 and others in the Chilkat Range led to the installation of a sophisticated pilot program around the Juneau Airport using GPS to calculate precise landing pathways that are used today.
Editor’s note: If you have memories about the crash of Flight 1866, please note them in the comment section below.
PASSENGER/CREW MANIFEST
Adams, Baxter, Jr.Barrow, Alaska
Passenger
Adams, LucyBarrow, Alaska
Passenger
Aiken, BerniceBarrow, Alaska
Passenger
Anderson, EdSeattle, Washington
Passenger
Baetcke, G. B.Douglas, Arizona
Passenger
Bernard, FrancisCordova, Alaska
Passenger
Bottiger, JamesFort Greeley, Alaska
Passenger
Boyles, John W., Sr.Eagle River, Alaska
Passenger
Brown, RobertBarrow, Alaska
Passenger
Burch, Mr. CecilCalgary, CanadaHusband of Ethel BurchPassenger
Burch, Mrs. EthelCalgary, CanadaWife of Cecil BurchPassenger
Carr, RayAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Cornelius, Dr. L.LaJolla, CaliforniaFather of Tom CorneliusPassenger
Cornelius, TomLaJolla, CaliforniaSon of Dr. L. CorneliusPassenger
Denney, TomClear, Alaska
Passenger
Doule, Dr. JohnChicago, IllinoisHusband of Mary DoulePassenger
Doule, Mrs. MaryChicago, IllinoisWife of Dr. John DoulePassenger
Drozdaski, JimFort Greeley, Alaska
Passenger
Dunn, Mr. KennethAnchorage, AlaskaHusband of Glenda DunnPassenger
Dunn, Mrs. GlendaAnchorage, AlaskaWife of Kenneth DunnPassenger
Endo, TakehiroTokyo, Japan
Passenger
Flood, JamesAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Gaskell, JohnSeattle, Washington
Passenger
Gilbert DeloresSand Point, Alaska
Passenger
Golub, H.Juneau, Alaska
Passenger
Hartland, ShermanSan Diego, CaliforniaFather of Sherman Hartland Jr.Passenger
Hartland, Sherman, Jr.San Diego, CaliforniaSon of Sherman HartlandPassenger
Hasler, Mr. PierceLong Island, New YorkHusband of Arlana HaslerPassenger
Hasler, Mrs. ArlanaLong Island, New YorkWife of Pierce HaslerPassenger
Hazen, DonJuneau, Alaska
Passenger
Hulk, Mr. MartinRenton, WashingtonHusband of VirginiaPassenger
Hulk, Mrs. VirginiaRenton, WashingtonWife of Martin HulkPassenger
Jacobs, Mr. GordonCincinnati, OhioHusband of Grace JacobsPassenger
Jacobs, Mrs. GraceCincinnati, OhioWife of Gordon JacobsPassenger
Jacobson, Mr. DennisJuneau, AlaskaHusband of Christina JacobsonPassenger
Jacobson, Mrs. ChristinaJuneau, AlaskaWife of Dennis JacobsonPassenger
Johnson, Mr. EverettBend, OregonHusband of Alise JohnsonPassenger
Johnson, Mrs. AliseBend, OregonWife of Everett JohnsonPassenger
Kaufman, LorenzKake, Alaska
Passenger
Kelley, StephenFort Greeley, Alaska
Passenger
King, Mr. CarlSeattle, WashingtonHusband of Theresa KingPassenger
King, Mrs. TheresaSeattle, WashingtonWife of Carl KingPassenger
Knickerbocker, H.Juneau, Alaska
Passenger
Kurttila, Mr. Richard G.Edmonds, WashingtonHusband of Betty KurttilaPassenger
Kurttila, Mrs. BettyEdmonds, WashingtonWife of Richard G. KurttilaPassenger
Land, Mr. DickIcy Bay, AlaskaHusband of Elva Land & father of Sandy-Bill LandPassenger
Land, Mrs, ElvaIcy Bay, AlaskaWife of Dick Land & mother of Sandy-Bill LandPassenger
Land, Sandy-BillIcy Bay, AlaskaSon of Dick & Elva LandPassenger
Lane, MinnieKotzebue, Alaska
Passenger
Martin, NinaRenton, Washington
Passenger
McFall, Mrs. C.Anchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Meeks, LeserAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Moran, LeoFort Greeley, Alaska
Passenger
Morris, AlvinNoorvik, Alaska
Passenger
Murphy, JerryJuneau, Alaska
Passenger
Nafus, RobertKyburz, California
Passenger
Nickelson, ShirleyAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Nichols, JudyCordova, AlaskaMother of infant, Steven NicholsPassenger
Nichols, StevenCordova, AlaskaSon of Judy NicholsPassenger
Null, John E.Edmonds, Washington
Passenger
Null, JoeEdmonds, Washington
Passenger
Odman, JamesAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Oswald, DaveKake, Alaska
Passenger
Ounallah, SalahStockton, California
Passenger
Park, Mr. EverettPortland, OregonHusband of Hildegard ParkPassenger
Park, Mrs. HildegardPortland, OregonWife of Everett ParkPassenger
Parsons, Mr. WilliamBloomington, MinnesotaHusband of Patricia Parsons & father of Kevin & Greg ParsonsPassenger
Parsons, Mrs. PatriciaBloomington, MinnesotaWife of William Parsons & mother of Kevin & Greg ParsonsPassenger
Parsons, KevinBloomington, MinnesotaParents, William & Patricia Parson & brother of Greg ParsonsPassenger
Parsons, GregBloomington, MinnesotaParents, William & Patricia Parson & brother of Kevin ParsonsPassenger
Pavola, DavidQuillayute, Washington
Peak, CathyCordova, AlaskaMother of infant, Michelle PeakPassenger
Peak, MichelleCordova, AlaskaInfant of Cathy PeakPassenger
Phillips, Mr. WayneAnchorage, AlaskaHusband of Mrs. Wayne PhillipsPassenger
Phillips, Mrs. WayneAnchorage, AlaskaWife of Mr. Wayne PhillipsPassenger
Phillips, ChrisYakutat, Alaska
Passenger
Pollock, Don C.Palmer, Alaska
Passenger
Ramirez, SalvadorDouglas, Arizona
Passenger
Rea, JackelynJuneau, Alaska
Passenger
Reich, Dr. Frederick W.Kake, Alaska
Passenger
Rodeck, Mr. HeroldOakland, CaliforniaHusband of Mrs. Herold RodeckPassenger
Rodeck, Mrs. HeroldOakland, CaliforniaWife of Mr. Herold RodeckPassenger
Rogers, Mrs. MaryJuneau, Alaska
Passenger
Rothberger, PeggyKansas City, Kansas
Passenger
Sabuca, FrankYakutat, Alaska
Passenger
Sampson, MabelKotzebue, Alaska
Passenger
Sanborn, GordonEdmonds, WashingtonFather of James SanbornPassenger
Sanborn, JamesEdmonds, WashingtonSon of Gordon SanbornPassenger
Schilstra, ClintKake, Alaska
Passenger
Schoen, Mr. FredHilo, HawaiiHusband of Eleanor SchoenPassenger
Schoen, Mrs. EleanorHilo, HawaiiWife of Fred SchoenPassenger
Schuman, Mr. PhilipWestchester, OhioHusband of Rose SchumanPassenger
Schuman, Mrs. RoseWestchester, OhioWife of Philip SchumanPassenger
Smith, JamesAnchorage, Alaska
Passenger
Smith, InezHooper Bay, Alaska
Passenger
Smith, Sherman M.Douglas, Arizona
Passenger
Starkey, AndrewSitka, Alaska
Passenger
Steves, Mr. HaroldEdmonds, WashingtonHusband of Lois StevesPassenger
Steves, Mrs. LoisEdmonds, WashingtonWife of Harold StevesPassenger
Sutherland, KellyHomer, Alaska
Passenger
Thompson, WilsonFort Greeley, AlaskaMilitaryPassenger
Van Ness, RayKake, Alaska
Passenger
Wade, MichaelJuneau, Alaska
Passenger
Ziemer, CurtisPortland, Oregon
Adams, RichardRedmond, WashingtonFlight CaptainCrew
Beach, Mr. Leonard L.Mercer Island, WashingtonFirst Officer & husband of Cathy BeachCrew
Beach, Mrs. CathyMercer Island, WashingtonStewardess & wife of Leonard BeachCrew
Carson, JamesAuburn, WashingtonFlight EngineerCrew
Berg, DeborahSeattle, WashingtonStewardessCrew
Kessner, PattiKent, WashingtonStewardessCrew
Hilla, Patricia A.Seattle, WashingtonStewardessCrew
