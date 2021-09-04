CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Rep. Jacobs Tells CNN She Is Preserving Her Eggs So She Can Start a Family Later

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4555jj_0bmhaG9500
Sara Jacobs at her desk in Washington. Courtesy of her office

Rep. Sara Jacobs, the second youngest woman in Congress at 32, told CNN is an interview published Saturday that she is freezing her eggs this week to concentrate for now on her political career.

“This is the right choice for me right now. I love serving in Congress and I know I want to start a family someday,” she told CNN. “There are many different ways to start a family and we need to make sure that everyone can have the options to make the choice that is best for them.”

Jacobs, who represents the 53rd District in central San Diego County, said she is sharing her story “to help destigmatize the process, encourage other people to speak openly about their path to parenthood, and highlight the need for legislation to expand access to fertility treatments and reproductive care. ”

In her interview with CNN’s Daniella Diaz, Jacobs emphasized the need for financial accessibility to fertility treatments, and the importance of choices for all prospective parents.

“We need to be able to talk about fertility, reproductive health, and how there’s still very little work life balance in this country,” Jacobs said. “Thinking about when you want to have kids, the barriers or problems you might face at work, the right timing — these are real conversations that people, especially women, are having all the time.”

Jacobs said that for too long workplace culture has been based around “men who had someone else doing most of the caregiving.”

Jacobs is a cosponsor of the Access to Infertility Treatment and Care Act, a bicameral bill to expand health insurance coverage of infertility services and treatment. The legislation would require most private plans, as well as Medicaid, TRICARE, and the VA, to cover fertility treatments without raising insurance or copayment costs, and would expand coverage for fertility preservation measures, like egg freezing.

The popularity of fertility preservation treatments have increased dramatically in the last decade and reporting by Time shows that in 2020 egg freezing and other procedures continued to rise in popularity during the pandemic. .

Comments / 2

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Infertility Treatment#Medicaid#Cnn#Bravo#Https T Co 58wl6vqbnt#Tricare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsElle

Why Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Is Sharing Her Egg Freezing Journey With the World

It’s a sign of the times: Over the weekend, Sara Jacobs became the rare sitting congresswoman to speak publicly about a procedure most of her (older, male) colleagues have never had to consider—freezing her eggs. At 32, Jacobs is the second youngest woman in Congress, a historically homogeneous governing body that’s only recently begun to diversify. With those changing demographics comes a wide range of lived experiences, and more representatives who understand what it’s like to enter a pivotal moment in your career during the same years you’re traditionally expected to start a family. “As soon as I decided I was going to freeze my eggs while I was in Congress, I knew I wanted to talk about it,” she tells ELLE.com. “It’s such a big topic of conversation among my peers and yet not something I’d heard many leaders discuss.”
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee U.S. Rep. Mark Green Says Joe Biden Fears Oversight That Trump Appointees Would Give Military Advisory Board

Three prominent members of Tennessee’s Republican Party on Thursday denounced U.S. President Joe Biden for demanding that appointees of former U.S. President Donald Trump resign from the U.S. Military Academy’s advisory board. U.S. Representative Mark Green (R-TN-07), an alumnus of and a member of the United States Military Academy Board...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden wanders out of place while first lady speaks at DC middle school

President Joe Biden appeared to wander out of place Friday while first lady Jill Biden delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school. While Jill Biden discussed the "mix of emotions" each school year brings, the president lifted his hand to his face, as if to cover his eyes to see something, before wandering behind the first lady and out of frame, footage showed .
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy