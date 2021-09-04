Position preview: Giants’ tight ends hope to have positive impact
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett featured multiple tight end sets throughout the 2020 season. The 31st ranked offense was in 12 personnel (two tight ends) 27 percent and 13 personnel (three tight ends) 10 percent of the time, according to Sharpfootballstatistics. That ranked eighth and second in the NFL, respectively. The Giants’ wide receivers were bereft of depth, so one would surmise that bigger personnel packages were logical, which would be a fair point.www.bigblueview.com
