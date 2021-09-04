CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Said She Feared for the Safety of Her "Whole Family" While Married to Brad Pitt

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”. As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in the midst of their divorce five years after filing, the actress is opening up about the breakdown of couple's marriage. In a new interview with The Guardian, Jolie spoke about the domestic abuse allegations she made against Pitt and how their relationship is what partly drove her to be an activist for children's rights.

Posted by
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Goes For A Casual Look In Sweats While Heading To A Dance Studio — Photo

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up as she arrived at a dance studio in Studio City, California dressed in super casual attire. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, was spotted walking all by her lonesome into a dance studio in Studio City, California on Sunday, August 29. The teenage daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked super casual in a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants for the outing. She carried a backpack into the studio and had on black Vans sneakers, while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun. Shiloh also sported a protective black face mask to keep herself safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Instagram win against Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Hugs Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, As She & Sisters Warmly Meet Mom After Hospital Visit

Angelina Jolie was spotted sharing some warm hugs with her kids outside a Burbank hospital on Aug 20, and we have the photos. Angelina Jolie‘s three daughters — Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 — were spotted comforting their mother, 46, outside a Burbank, California hospital on Friday, August 20. The actress is said to have spent nearly six hours inside the building, and it was halfway through her visit that her daughters showed up to share some warm hugs with her.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie's Kids: Meet The 6 Children She Shares With Brad Pitt

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie shares rare pics of kids for 1st time on new Instagram account

Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.
People

Angelina Jolie Says Deciding to Divorce Brad Pitt Was a Decision She Did Not Make 'Lightly'

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her divorce and lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 46, said in a new interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.
Posted by
Best Life

The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, Doing Homework

Angelina Jolie joined Instagram to amplify different humanitarian causes, but she's also using the social media platform like any other parent: to show off her kids. The Eternals actress shared photos of two of her children, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, as they were wrapping up their summer reading. Zahara was reading The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, while Shiloh was clearly engrossed in The Dark Lady by Akala. "End of summer reading," Jolie wrote alongside the photos. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."
marketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie denounces Brad Pitt for vicarious violence: what is it?

A while ago Brangelina was one of the most talked about names in Hollywood. This nickname was the one given to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who starred in one of the cutest romances in the industry. After playing the Sr. & Sra. Smith The actors began a relationship that ended five years ago after having six children together.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

New Report Disputes Claims Angelina Jolie Made About Brad Pitt And Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie has been a bit more in the limelight recently as her divorce to Brad Pitt continues, her new movie Eternals begins to gear up for release and her new book Know Your Rights gains momentum. Oh yeah, and now that she's on Instagram too.The actress recently spoke out about her new book specifically in a recent interview, talking about how she felt assaulted by Harvey Weinstein and “hurt” by Brad Pitt for working with him. Now, we’ve heard from Weinstein and sources close to Pitt on the matter.

