Fall is approaching and it's time to start thinking about cleaning out your gardens and flower beds. With that comes some major chopping down of sunflower stalks. When I started growing sunflowers, I actually bought a machete just for this purpose. It's honestly the only thing I ever use it for! One year I was at my cousin's house and noticed all of the sunflower stalks and heads in his garbage can. He said he saved a handful of seeds for replanting but that was it. I told him about all the things you can do with those seeds and he changed his ways! My favorite thing to do is to cut the sunflower heads off and hang them on the fence for the birds to feed on.