MINT HILL, NC – Making the transition from elementary school to middle school can be quite an unnerving experience. Your brand new middle schooler needs your support in so many ways. Your child will need your guidance and support as she navigates new territory. How can you make the move from elementary school to middle school manageable for your child? Help to manage your child's perspective on this new experience. Talk to your child about what she can expect as a 6th grader. Tell her that she is not alone; there are many other children experiencing middle school for the first time. Let her know that she will have an opportunity to bond with other children who are walking the same path. Let her know that there are so many things to look forward to in middle school. Tell your child that there will be an opportunity to get involved in school clubs and other extracurricular activities. Help your child to get organized and develop a system to remain organized throughout the school year. Have your child use a different color folder and notebook for each subject. Color coding by subject will help your new middle schooler to keep track of new and completed assignments. Establish and stick to an after school schedule. Your middle school student should have time to complete homework assignments, do chores, relax and prepare for the next school day.