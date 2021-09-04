CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

10 questions about Labor Day

By Eric D. Pullin
ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and, for many, a return to the traditional work schedule. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity to test your knowledge of the American labor movement and the history of Labor Day. 1....

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Rosie Ruiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Unions#Labor Day#Ashland University#American#Ohio C#The Department Of Labor#Chicago C#The Central Labor Union 7#Smoot Hawley Act C#Afl Cio B#United Auto Workers C#Carthage College#Insidesources Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Related
Labor IssuesInternational Business Times

Labor Day: 13 Fun Facts About The Unofficial End Of Summer

For the past 125 years, Americans have celebrated Labor Day on the first Monday in September marking the unofficial end of summer. Students will reluctantly return to school, and stores will have Labor Day sales unloading grills, appliances, electronics, and more. Many families will travel to their favorite weekend getaway destinations to have one last cookout before the weather gets cold.
CelebrationsCNET

What's the meaning of Labor Day? The curious truth about the holiday's origins

Today is summer's last holiday, and many companies will observe it by giving employees a day off. Labor Day also signals the fashion rule to stop wearing white until spring. But the long weekend is about more than style, taking naps and barbecues. Did you know that Labor Day has contentious beginnings? In fact, two men with almost the same name fight for credit.
SocietyWMDT.com

Labor advocates reminding people what Labor Day is really all about

DELMARVA – Even though Monday’s beautiful weather was the perfect day to get outside and celebrate, labor advocates are reminding people what Labor Day is really about. “Labor Day started as a holiday back in the late 1800s. It was designed to basically honor working men and women, almost particularly in the union movement. But, today it’s a way to honor the American workers who labor all day and all year to make things for us, produce things for us, and to protect us,” said President of the National Right to Work Committe Mark Mix.
Societyoakpark.com

On Labor Day, I thought about the Pullman Porter

‘The most influential Black man in America for the hundred years following the Civil War was a figure no one knew,” writes author Larry Tye in his eye-opening 2004 book, Rising from the Rails: Pullman Porters and the Making of the Black Middle Class. I’d argue people still don’t know....
Societyncadvertiser.com

Midland couple reflects on their respective 9/11 emotions

The phone rang in my Northwood office in the old medical building on Sugnet Road on the morning of September 11, 2001. It was my husband Bill, calling from across town. He simply said, "Turn on the TV." Normally, there would have been no TV in our office, but the...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Labor Day By the Numbers : Almost 1 in 3 Americans Worry About Job Security

Ridgewood NJ, almost 1 in 3 Americans worry about job security this Labor Day, the personal-finance website WalletHub found in its Labor Day Survey. This nationally-representative survey examines Americans’ Labor Day plans and how people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside this survey, WalletHub also released its Labor Day Fun Facts report to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Just in time for Labor Day, an Atlantic City museum about workers

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City’s first museum honoring organized labor opened Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend. The museum is located inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall — a building constructed almost a century ago with union labor, said Richard Tolson, chairman of the Atlantic City Labor Museum Committee.
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Opinion: A ground zero chaplain remembers that day, and the years since

I was an on-site ground zero chaplain. It’s easy for me to recall the pained expressions and gruesome sights of that inexpressible human tragedy. Yet alongside those recollections are memories of happier times at the World Trade Center, when my dad had an office in the South Tower and I would chaperon field trips for schoolchildren there. Having watched the tower’s completion from my 16th Street Manhattan high school, I loved that place.
Social SecurityKingsport Times-News

My labor history for Labor Day

I was 10 years old when I got my first paying job (and my introduction to journalism). A couple of hours one evening a week at the local weekly newspaper, I “caught” pages coming off the printing press to even them up in a big box. Then I spent a couple of hours the next afternoon “throwing” my paper route.
York County, NEYork News-Times

Wonderline: Readers ask about vaccine, Labor Day, state fair

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I have heard people who have had the COVID virus in a mild form do not need to be vaccinated. Is that true?. A: We asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. She said, “Even if people have a history of having COVID, we still recommend they be vaccinated. Studies have shown us that vaccination gives people a more robust and longer lasting immunity than what occurs after catching the virus itself (natural immunity). This would apply whether they experienced a mild case previously, or a more severe form of illness.”
Societycapecodtimes.com

Reconsidering labor on Labor Day

My sense is that there's not a lot of deep thinking about labor on Labor Day. Do we even toast labor or laborers with our beers? It functions more as a last gasp of summer. In a tourist destination, Labor Day has a somewhat different meaning. Do Cape Codders still...
TravelWGME

CDC issues warning about Labor Day weekend travel

The CDC is now warning that people who are not vaccinated should avoid traveling this holiday weekend. That's long been the agency's position during high travel times and holidays. [Maine lags behind rest of country on Delta variant surge]. The CDC says anyone not protected by a COVID-19 vaccine is...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy