CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, NY

Emergency Broadband Benefit available to Livingston County residents

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKaFn_0bmhWmyh00

Livingston County is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a onetime purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

  • Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
  • Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
  • Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833- 511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Government
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Medicaid#Usac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Over $12 million dollars in funding through FEMA will help bolster Upstate New York fire departments

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announce that there is $12,316,450 for five fire departments in Upstate New York. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program. “Our brave firefighters worked around...
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Local officials urge Governor Kathy Hochul to stop NYSEG from auctioning Bell Station Property

A beautiful, natural land that could be managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust or DEC is in danger of being auctioned off by NYSEG. This week, Assemblymember Anna R. Kelles and Senator Pamela Helming wrote to Governor Kathy Hochul to ask for her “urgent help preserving an undeveloped stretch of Cayuga Lake. Bell Station is a remarkable, 470-acre property featuring 3,400 feet of pristine shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake. The property was originally acquired by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) for a power plant that was never built. Bell Station features wooded hillsides, cascading waterfalls, extensive fields currently leased for agriculture, and several tributaries to the lake.
EconomyPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.
Wolcott, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Sweethearts & Heroes is available to help students and staff at North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

The 2020-2021 school year presented students across the U.S. with social and emotional obstacles, but a nationally renown program is coming to Wolcott, N.Y., to help. Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation program, will work with students, teachers and staff in the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District during a weeklong residency that lasts from Sept. 13-17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy