Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, the tallest Paralympian in history, helps Iran win sitting volleyball gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

New York (CNN Business) — Taco Bell has a plan in place to recycle some of the 8 billion pounds of used sauce packets that go into US landfills every year. The fast food chain is rolling out a nationwide pilot program for customers to send used sauce packets back through the mail. The program, which was initially announced as a trial in April, was created with recycling company TerraCycle to "divert as many used sauce packets as possible away from landfills" and reuse them.