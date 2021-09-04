Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, the tallest Paralympian in history, helps Iran win sitting volleyball gold at the Tokyo Paralympics
(CNN) — At two meters, 46 centimeters (eight foot, one inch) tall, Morteza Mehrzadselakjani is the not-so-secret weapon of Iran's sitting volleyball team. The tallest Paralympian in history and the joint-second tallest man in the world, Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, helped Iran successfully defend its Paralympic title on Saturday with a 3-1 (25-21 25-14 19-25 25-17) victory against the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).www.cnn.com
