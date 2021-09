Recently our killing cows started our normal trend as it normally does this time of year when most producers wean their calves and sell their old cows. But surprisingly our killing cows were a little better this past week. I tried to promote to ranchers to sell their old cows a few weeks ago and several seemed to take advantage of that. So it will be interesting to see if we dip as low as we normally do in September and October. One thing that takes a lot of beef off next year’s market is the fact of some packers buying these heavy bred cows and killing them to get the blood of that unborn calf.