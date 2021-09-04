The 25th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup tackles river trash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Registration is now open for Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup Sept. 24-26. The annual Source to Sea Cleanup is a river cleanup coordinated by CRC in all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin. This event is one of the largest river cleanups in the country. Thousands of volunteers remove trash along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails, and more. Anyone interested in getting dirty for cleaner rivers can get more information and register at www.ctriver.org/cleanup, or join a virtual Cleanup Coffee Hour Sept. 9 to learn more.