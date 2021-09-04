Arizona reports 3,424 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths Saturday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths from the disease. The latest documented totals are 1,027,359 infections and 18,997 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. People who aren’t fully vaccinated now account for almost all of...

