OAKLAND — The nightmare of August is over for Sean Manaea, and the A’s are hoping that means good things for the rest of the season. Manaea had his second straight strong September start Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, improving his record to 9-9 and getting help from relievers Sergio Romo and Andrew Chafin in the eighth and ninth innings. Chafin earned his third save, weathering a two-out double to Romy Gonzalez before getting the last out on a foul pop-up.