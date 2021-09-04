“El Tigre del Sur” – Photos and Pictures of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata
The life of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano “El Tigre” Zapata was the stuff that legends are made of. The infamous moustachioed Mexican Revolutionary was born and raised in a tiny village in the small, land-locked south-central Mexican state of Morelos. A year after he was orphaned at the age of 17 he was arrested in 1897 after taking part in a protest by the peasants in his village against the local Hacienda that had appropriated their lands. He was pardoned but deemed a troublemaker and was subsequently drafted into the Mexican army. After serving for only six months, Zapata was discharged to a landowner to train his horses in Mexico City.flashbak.com
