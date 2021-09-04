CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

“El Tigre del Sur” – Photos and Pictures of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata

By Rob Baker
Flashbak
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano “El Tigre” Zapata was the stuff that legends are made of. The infamous moustachioed Mexican Revolutionary was born and raised in a tiny village in the small, land-locked south-central Mexican state of Morelos. A year after he was orphaned at the age of 17 he was arrested in 1897 after taking part in a protest by the peasants in his village against the local Hacienda that had appropriated their lands. He was pardoned but deemed a troublemaker and was subsequently drafted into the Mexican army. After serving for only six months, Zapata was discharged to a landowner to train his horses in Mexico City.

flashbak.com

Comments / 45

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Zapata
Person
Venustiano Carranza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Revolution#Economy#El Tigre#Latin American#Haciendas#Degolyer Library#Flashbak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant sculpture of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
HobbiesPosted by
Vice

This Fisherman Struck Gold With a Catch Worth Millions

When fisherman Chandrakant Tare took his boat out to sea on August 28 – the first time since the monsoon fishing ban that began in June – he had no idea he would return home a millionaire. Becky Ferreira. With a crew of 10 other fishermen, Tare pulled out to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

The Sinaloa Cartel’s Top Woman Will Be Out of Prison in Just 3 Years

MEXICO CITY — The sentencing of Guadalupe Fernández Valencia, known as “La Patrona” or “the Boss,” in a Chicago court Tuesday put one of the highest-ranking women in the Sinaloa Cartel behind bars—but only for three more years than she’s already served. Fernández Valencia, who was a fundamental and powerful...
Internettennesseestar.com

Mother of Slain Marine Suspended from Facebook, Instagram After Criticizing Joe Biden

The mother of a U.S. Marine who died during the ISIS-affiliated attack on Kabul’s airport has been suspended from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram. “Shana Chappell, mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in Kabul, had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son and her feelings about the President and Vice President,” Lynn Afendoulis, former Michigan State Representative, said on Facebook. “This is horrifying. Her son GAVE HIS LIFE FOR OUR COUNTRY. She can say what she wants. Her FB account is back up. For now. God be with her.”
RelationshipsThe Independent

‘The husband could kill you at any moment’: The women facing brutal violence in Mexico’s epicentre of crime

“I have never talked about this before,” Juana, who lives in the epicentre of organised crime in Mexico, says. “I feel lighter”. Juana, who got married at the age of 13, passes her days in the mountains of Guerrero, where she is subjected to unthinkable violence and abuse from her husband of 30 years. She longs to divorce him, but her two sons – who control all of her telephone usage – have forbidden her from leaving him.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Video Shows Hundreds of Pakistani Men Assaulting Female TikToker

A disturbing video has gone viral showing hundreds of Pakistani men assaulting a young woman in the country’s metropolitan city Lahore. Newsweek reports the incident took place on Saturday near the national monument of Minar-e-Pakistan, where a mob of hundreds gathered to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The unidentified woman said she was filming a TikTok video when a crowd of up to 400 men attacked her, tearing away her clothes while she attempted to escape.
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, cut her own hair!

Kids will be kids! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter treated herself to a haircut. The royal mom of two shared photos of six-year-old Princess Gabriella ’s DIY bangs on Wednesday. Alongside pictures of her family reunited with her in Africa, Charlene wrote, “Gabriella decided to give...
ScienceGood News Network

1,500-Year-Old Skeletons Found Locked in Loving Embrace Might Have Been ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Ending in China

“’Till death do us part,” obviously doesn’t translate into ancient Mandarin, if this archaeological discovery in China is any indication. The skeletal remains of a couple locked in a tender embrace bears witness to the fact that in the Northern Wei Period of 4th century China, the expectation of love was that it went, quite literally, beyond the grave.
Sciencesciencealert.com

2,000-Year-Old Offering to Serpent God Found Preserved Under Mexican Pyramid

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the ancient people of Teotihuacan wrapped bunches of flowers into beautiful bouquets, laid them beneath a jumble of wood and set the pile ablaze. Now, archaeologists have found the remains of those surprisingly well-preserved flowers in a tunnel snaking beneath a pyramid of the ancient city, located northeast of what is now Mexico City.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy