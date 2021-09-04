Gophers net commitment from four-star Ohio receiver
The Gophers football program received a commitment Saturday from Anthony Brown, a four-star receiver from Springfield, Ohio. Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is considered a Top 10 player in the state of Ohio in the 2023 class by recruiting sites. He had reported offers from a handful of Big Ten programs, including Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland and Purdue but not Ohio State, according to 247sports.com.www.twincities.com
