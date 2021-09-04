CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Readers and Writers: Fall books from Minnesota writers — What a season!

By Mary Ann Grossmann
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Fall books by Minnesota writers and publishers are rolling out, and what a season! It's been a while since so many award-winning, high-profile women authors have published at one time. Just look: Kate DiCamillo, Louise Erdrich (two books), Kathleen Glasgow, Linda Grover LeGarde, Jess Lourey, Laura Childs, Anne Ursu, Wendy Webb and Sarah Stonich. Not that the men haven't been busy — Bill Meissner, Stan Trollip, Christopher Valen, and posthumous work from Jon Hassler and Anthony Scaduto. Here's a first look at their fiction and nonfiction, and there is sure to be more as we head into the last months of 2021.

