Drake drops record-setting "Certified Lover Boy" album, then wears a Danbury Trashers jersey

Filmmaker Ruth Paxton makes her feature debut with psychological horror film “A Banquet,” set to world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The Scottish helmer has already won accolades for her short films, and she is developing feature “The Flaming Heart.” HanWay reps worldwide rights to “A Banquet,” which will be released by IFC Midnight in the U.S. In the film, widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is pushed to the limit when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a supernatural enlightenment, and insists that her body is no longer her own but in service to a higher power. Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight as the family wrestles with questions of faith and manipulation. Paxton gives her producers tons of credit for the success they shot during the pandemic as well. ‘A Banquet’ screens Sept. 10 at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.