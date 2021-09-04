CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Director Talks THAT Big Cameo And What Comes Next - SPOILERS

It's still a little soon for full-blown Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spoiler interviews, but a few sites have tried hard to get details from the cast and creative team. That includes The Hollywood Reporter, and the trade did a pretty good job of picking director Destin Daniel Cretton's brain on that big mid-credits scene cameo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings End-Credit Scenes Explained: The Surprise Cameos and How Simu Liu’s Film Plays Into the Future of MCU’s Phase 4 (SPOILER ALERT)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and follows our titular hero on his journey that forces him to face his past. It’s Marvel’s first only theatrical release in a long time and fans have been greatly anticipating this film. It’s the first Asian lead Marvel film that we have had and it’s going to be a huge groundbreaking event for the comic book genre. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Review: Simu Liu’s Marvel Superhero Film is A Grand Spectacle Bolstered by a Diverse Story and Cast.
The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Post-Credit Scene Gives a Big Clue About Phase 4 of the MCU

*Major spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ahead!*. The wait is finally over! Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes a turn as we meet Shang-Chi, Katy, Xialing, and more in the latest Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you are a hardcore Marvel fan, then you already know to stay put after the films ends for special post-credit scenes. What does Shang-Chi's post-credits scene mean for the rest of Marvel phase four?
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Ending Explained: What Happens In Ta-Lo, And What It Could Mean For The Future

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. If you have not yet seen the film, read on at your own risk!. After 13 years and 24 movies, Marvel Studios releases carry a great weight when it comes to anticipation for big endings. The way the blockbusters conclude have not only created an expectation for spectacle, but also for details that will pave the way for the future of the franchise. In this respect, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings doesn’t disappoint. The third act is built on fantastical and epic action, and viewers are introduced to a whole new world with great potential for further exploration.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” helps Marvel Studios’ begin next chapter of MCU

As Marvel Studios’ “Phase Four” begins on the movie front, we saw a great farewell story to a beloved Avenger, Black Widow. This month, we see an entirely new hero on screen in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Starring Simu Liu, the story follows martial arts master Shang-Chi as he discovers that his past has caught up with him, and now must face the challenges that come with it, as well as take a closer look at his family’s legacy.
Lonzo, LaMelo, And LiAngelo Ball Star In Hilarious Cameo On Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings"

The Ball Brothers reached a star status even before they made it to the NBA. Thanks to their father, LaVar Ball, these young men were noticed by fans. After Lonzo entered the association with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and LaMelo did the same last year, they have gotten to the next level. Even with the Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Holiday, the Ball Brothers are the most famous in the league.
Shang-Chi: What Is The Origin of the MCU Ten Rings?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed off the titular relics as the Mandarin tangled with his son. But, now the question of where those rings came from is swirling around the heads of MCU fans everywhere. In the comics, the ten MacGuffins are pieces of an ancient Makluan alien spacecraft that the villain happened upon in China. After studying the ship, he harvests the rings to take their power for his own and claim that they were ancient. But, in this MCU iteration, the rings are not even the same sets of jewelry. Instead, the magic bangles largely function as a full set. Tony Leung’s Wenwu swings them with absolute dexterity in most of the battles he’s in. They can shoot projectile blasts, come back to him like Captain America’s shield, and block almost everything thrown at them.
Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' Soundtrack Highlights the Next Generation of Asian Musicians

Marvel Music and Interscope Records are gearing up to release the star-studded soundtrack for Marvel Studios‘ upcoming film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album, the tracklist employs Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Snake and several others.
WHAT IF...? - Today's Episode Becomes The First MCU Adventure To Mention Spider-Man's [SPOILER]

When Marvel Studios brought Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it made perfect sense not to bother revisiting Peter Parker's origin story. However, that means we've never learned any specifics about how - and where - he gained his powers, while Uncle Ben has only been alluded to rather than directly mentioned (the closest we've got were his initials on a suitcase).
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Producer On Why The Movie Doesn't More Directly Address The Blip

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings barely touches on the fallout of the "Blip," with the only real reference to it coming when we see some tattered posters on the wall outside an apartment building advertising help for those affected. The likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have addressed it a little more directly, but why didn't this movie?

