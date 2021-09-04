Philadelphia Eagles reportedly discussed Dallas Goedert trade recently

After shopping tight end Zach Ertz for months with no success, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles have turned their attention to a potential Dallas Goedert trade.

Goedert, who many viewed as the successor to Ertz at tight end in Philadelphia, is widely expected to be a go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason. But with the Eagles in a transition year and general manager Howie Roseman looking to acquire assets, one of the team’s more promising players could be available.

According to Fansided’s Matt Lombardo , who used to cover the team, the Eagles discussed Goedert in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings before they acquired Chris Herndon. There’s also a belief that Goedert could be a piece in a future Deshaun Watson trade.

There might be some wishful thinking from the Eagles. While Philadelphia boasts the draft capital to land Watson, if the 22 civil suits and 10 criminal complaints against him are resolved, previous reports suggest he doesn’t want to play for the Eagles. Considering he has a no-trade clause, that matters in this situation.

As for Goedert, the desire to move him is a bit surprising. He stepped up when Ertz missed time with a high-ankle sprain this past season, finishing with the best numbers in his young NFL career.

Dallas Goedert stats (2020): 46 receptions, 524 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 11.4 ypc

Even if the Eagles desperately needed cap space, trading Goedert doesn’t change a lot. He only carries a $1.789 million cap hit this season, far below what tight ends of his caliber make.

He is set to become a free agent this winter, but Philadelphia would receive a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if he lands elsewhere. Additionally, trading him now means taking away an offensive weapon Hurts has demonstrated a connection with this summer.

If the Philadelphia Eagles are willing to trade Goedert and the price is reasonable, another general manager will happily acquire him to make his starting quarterback happy.

