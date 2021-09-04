CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Drake drops record-setting "Certified Lover Boy" album, then wears a Danbury Trashers jersey

By Dan Brechlin
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy” was released and broke Spotify’s record for most-streamed album in a day. The 34-year-old Toronto native also broke the Apple Music record for most-streamed artist in a day. So how would the hip-hop icon celebrate? By wearing a Danbury Trashers jersey, of...

