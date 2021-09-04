CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steward: Most have tried to travel this summer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those who may not have gone many places in 2020 have tried to do so in 2021. "This summer has been a very busy travel season, especially compared to last season," Steward said. "There were a lot of people who really didn't travel much at all last year because of COVID and being right in the middle of that wave of the pandemic. This summer, it feels like a lot more people were out on the roads."

