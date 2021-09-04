Mets' James McCann: Back from IL

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCann (back) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and will serve as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. McCann will be back behind the plate for the second game of the twin bill after Patrick Mazeika catches for Marcus Stroman in the matinee. Year 1 of McCann's four-year, $40.6 million contract has been a disaster for the Mets, as he's slashing .240/.303/.357 with nine homers and 93 strikeouts through 337 plate appearances. He should still be the primary starter behind the plate over the remainder of the season assuming his lower back doesn't flare up again.

