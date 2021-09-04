Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns from injured list

Contreras (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Contreras has been deemed good to go after completing a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, during which he went 2-for-11 with a pair of homers. He has been on the shelf since Aug. 11 with a right knee sprain. It's been a disappointing past couple seasons for Contreras, but he's a two-time All-Star and there are no questions about his role down the stretch. Next season will be his last before free agency.