Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns from injured list

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContreras (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Contreras has been deemed good to go after completing a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, during which he went 2-for-11 with a pair of homers. He has been on the shelf since Aug. 11 with a right knee sprain. It's been a disappointing past couple seasons for Contreras, but he's a two-time All-Star and there are no questions about his role down the stretch. Next season will be his last before free agency.

www.cbssports.com

