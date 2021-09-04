CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Whiffs eight in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ohtani (9-1) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Friday. He went 0-for-4 from the plate. Ohtani surrendered a two-run homer in the second inning to Jason Martin that tied the game. However,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Whiffs#Rangers#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Can Shohei Ohtani actually break David Ortiz’s record?

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim welcomed back Shohei Ohtani the Pitcher on Sept. 4 following a bout with wrist soreness after an HBP, but Shohei Ohtani the Slugger still has some significant work to do down the stretch. In fact, he’s chasing legends. The numbers speak for themselves in...
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Angels scratch Shohei Ohtani from start against Yankees because of sore wrist

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani isn’t going to get a chance to make up for the biggest blemish on his season. Ohtani’s right wrist, which was hit by a pitch on Saturday, was still sore enough on Monday that the Angels scratched him from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He was in the lineup to hit on Monday, and Manager Joe Maddon said he would continue to hit, despite the sore wrist.
MLBBoston Globe

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani doesn’t pitch Tuesday; Mike Trout has setback

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani bolsters AL MVP candidacy with latest milestone

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has cooled off a bit at the plate as of late, but he is still reaching milestones on a weekly basis. In the fifth inning of the Angels’ home game against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani stole second base with ease and later went on to score to extend the team’s key lead in the contest. The stolen base gave him 20 on the season, which is a notable career-high for him.
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's win streak ends in ugly loss to Astros

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa recorded three-hit games as the Houston Astros roughed up Los Angeles Angels ace right-hander Shohei Ohtani in their 10-5 home victory on Friday. The Astros saddled Ohtani (9-2), the American League Most Valuable Player frontrunner, with his first losssince May 28, a span...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kay roasts Aaron Boone during Yankees latest loss to Mets (Video)

New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay took some surprising shots at manager Aaron Boone during the team’s latest loss to the crosstown Mets. Boone’s lineup decisions in an eventually handy defeat to the Mets were discussed throughout, specifically sitting Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit. Stanton, in particular, has enjoyed plenty of success against the Mets during past Subway Series, while Voit is a power-hitting first baseman who should play well at Citi Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Pummels grand slam

Cain went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-3 win over Cleveland. The outfielder capped a six-run fifth inning for Milwaukee with the slam, which was the third of his career. Cain has eight homers this season, five of which have come since Aug. 10. He's slashing a modest .248/.328/.402 with 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 241 plate appearances overall.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mike Fiers: Faces live hitters Friday

Fiers (elbow) threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Friday, the team's official site reports. The veteran right-hander continues to inch closer to a possible late-season return, with Friday's bump in activity level another encouraging sign after Fiers threw a 20-pitch bullpen session a week earlier. Manager Bob Melvin labeled Friday's developments "a step in the right direction", and it remains to be seen if the team will deem Fiers ready to test himself in a minor-league setting next.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Jon Lester: Pitches effectively in no-decision

Lester did not factor in the decision against Cincinnati on Friday, tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two. The veteran was a bit wild in the contest -- he tied a season high with four free passes -- but Lester was nonetheless effective, completing seven innings for the first time since July 19 and limiting the Reds to a pair of solo home runs. The strong outing continued a recent resurgence by the southpaw, who has posted a 1.90 ERA over his past four starts covering 23.2 frames. His peripherals make it hard to believe in Lester's continued success, as he has also posted a less-than-ideal 13:10 K:BB over that stretch, so fantasy managers should proceed with caution. Lester's next start is tentatively slated to come in New York against the Mets next week.
MLBMySanAntonio

Hernández sharp as Royals blank Orioles 6-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Hernández delivered another impressive start for Kansas City — and this time the Royals closed out the game without incident. Hernández allowed three hits in six innings, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered as the Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Thursday night. The previous night, Kansas City allowed nine runs in the eighth inning, wasting a fine start by Mike Minor and losing to the Orioles 9-8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy