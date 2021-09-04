Naomi Osaka Considering A Break From Tennis

Waking up on Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas is a privileged experience. Upon arriving at the resort, you will immediately notice large towers that are connected via an enclosed bridge that overlooks the ocean. These towers each offer a different hotel experience as part of the expansive resort property, and they are filled with everything from Casinos and shops, to, of course, spacious rooms with impressively large beds. Each room comes equipped with a large balcony that reveals gorgeous views of the marina, complemented by massive yachts and pastel color homes that look as though they came straight out of a storybook. Once you make your way out of your room, there are plenty of outdoor wonders to explore, including sandy beaches and crystal clear waters that will have you reconsidering why you bought a two-way ticket. It’s a place where discontent and stress don’t exist, and even if you arrive in such a state, within just a couple of hours, you will quickly understand why everyone on the island is in such a happy-go-lucky mood. Having said that, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Island is also the perfect backdrop for a championship weekend getaway.