Voting has begun in preliminary election for Boston mayor

BOSTON — Voting has begun in the closely watched preliminary election for Boston’s mayor.

The early voting period for the election began Saturday and runs through Friday, Sept. 10. Any voter registered in Boston can vote at any early voting location throughout the city. Voters don’t need an excuse to vote early.

The preliminary election, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, will narrow the field of candidates to two, who will go head-to-head in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The five major candidates include acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief.

All the candidates are Democrats.

The election marks a turning point in the city’s political history. Boston has only elected white men as mayor. All five of the major candidates identify as people of color. Four are women.

