EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A nine-year old boy was one of several migrants saved by border patrol agents at the Texas–Mexico border this week. The man trying to smuggle the boy (who’s from El Salvador) into the U.S. abandoned him in the brush. The child’s brother called the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station on August 28 asking for help. He gave agents coordinates to where the boy wae. They were immediately dispatched to search the area. Within an hour, agents were able to locate the Salvadoran child who was found with his mother. The subjects were taken to the Falfurrias Border Patrol...