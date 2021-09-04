Everton Women 0-4 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw scores debut goal as Gareth Taylor's side cruise to opening victory
Manchester City Women got their Women's Super League title charge off to the perfect start as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Gareth Taylor's side - who have finished as runners-up in each of the past four seasons - broke the deadlock when debutante Vicky Losada fired in off the post (26) before Janine Beckie doubled the lead 10 minutes later.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0