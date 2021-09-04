Everton Women 0-4 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw scores debut goal as Gareth Taylor's side cruise to opening victory

Jordan Pickford - 6 England did manage to get one supporter into the Puskas Arena: Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper was one of England's star performers at the Euros, conceding just two goals in seven games, but he hardly had a touch of the ball in Budapest, instead just watching his team-mates secure the win in front of him. There was one shot on target with 10 minutes to go, just to make sure he was still paying attention.