CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Everton Women 0-4 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw scores debut goal as Gareth Taylor's side cruise to opening victory

By Dan Long
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City Women got their Women's Super League title charge off to the perfect start as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Gareth Taylor's side - who have finished as runners-up in each of the past four seasons - broke the deadlock when debutante Vicky Losada fired in off the post (26) before Janine Beckie doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Kirk
Person
Khadija Shaw
Person
Vicky Losada
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Hayley Raso
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Sandy Maciver
Person
Janine Beckie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Everton Women#Women#Sky Sports Victory#Arsenal#Sky Sports Premier League#The Champions League#Tottenham Women#Sky Sports Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City Found a Killer Striker in Khadija Shaw

She is a goal-mouth assassin with a penchant for busting the opposition's net. And she is now with the best team to excel at the job. The scouts at Manchester City have hit the bull’s eye with this one. Unless, of course, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw fails spectacularly at the Academy Stadium.
SoccerYardbarker

AC Milan Women 4-0 Hellas Verona: Rossonere run riot in Serie A opener – the highlights

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Giuliani; Fusetti, Agard, Codina (70′ Árnadóttir); Thrige (57′ Rizza), Jane, Adami (60′ Grimshaw), Bergamaschi (57′ Tucceri Cimini); Thomas (70′ Longo), Vero; Giacinti Coach: Ganz. Hellas Verona (4-3-3): Gritti; Ledri (72′ Oliva), Ambrosi, De Sanctis, Jelenčić; Errico, Dahlberg (59′ Lotti), Catelli (72′ Mancuso); Nilsson, Pasini (59′ Rognoni), Anghileri...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Hungary 0-4 England: Player ratings for Gareth Southgate's side as Raheem Sterling shines and Harry Kane misses clear chances

Jordan Pickford - 6 England did manage to get one supporter into the Puskas Arena: Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper was one of England's star performers at the Euros, conceding just two goals in seven games, but he hardly had a touch of the ball in Budapest, instead just watching his team-mates secure the win in front of him. There was one shot on target with 10 minutes to go, just to make sure he was still paying attention.
SoccerSB Nation

Everton Women v Manchester City Women - Match Preview and Prediction

Manchester City Women make the journey down the East Lancs to face Everton for the opening game of the new season. The blues will be eager to make a winning start to the new season as they look to chase down current champions Chelsea and claim a second WSL title, and must overcome the team they played four times last season and emerged victorious on each occasion.
SportsSkySports

Man Utd Women 2-0 Reading Women: Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle score in either half for opening-day WSL victory

Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle got Manchester United Women's WSL campaign off to the perfect start with goals in either half to earn a 2-0 win over Reading Women. Ella Toone, starting the game as a false nine, dropped deep to thread a perfect ball through for Hanson to slot home six minutes before half-time for the division's first goal of the new campaign, and the first game broadcast on Sky Sports.
WorldTelegraph

Women's Super League: Everton given reality check by free-scoring Manchester City

Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor was “pleasantly surprised” as his team enjoyed a dream start to their Women’s Super League title bid, dismantling Everton at Goodison Park in the first domestic English women’s football match to be broadcast live on network television. Barcelona’s Champions League-winning captain Vicky Losada and...
WorldBBC

Everton 0-4 Man City: New signings impress as City hammer Everton

Goals from summer signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City make the perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign at Everton. Ex-Barcelona player Losada side-footed in superbly before Janine Beckie fired City's second following a driving run. Shaw tapped in a third from close range with Steph...
SoccerSB Nation

FA WSL Recap: Everton 0–4 Manchester City | Toffees routed in season opener

Everton Women started off their promising new season with a deflating result at Goodison Park. Last year’s league runners-up Manchester City were the visitors and showed that the gap between the Toffees and top four was still a significant barrier for Willie Kirk and his side to overcome. With nine new faces to integrate, it will take some time for his vision for this Everton team to materialize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy