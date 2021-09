Texas is leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC by, at the latest, 2025. That means that the Longhorns will be leaving several traditional conference rivals behind on their new venture. That is likely not the case with Texas Tech, according to a recent report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams, who reports that Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt says that the department has been in contact with Texas and intends to set up non-conference games for “20-25 years” when Texas moves to the SEC.