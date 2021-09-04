Las Vegas Raiders: Clelin Ferrell can still be a key for the 2021 defense
The Las Vegas Raiders may not have gotten what they expected from Clelin Ferrell, but he can still be a key for this defense in 2021. Before the 2018 NFL season, the then-Oakland Raiders and their head coach, Jon Gruden, did what was deemed unthinkable. The Silver and Black traded away Khalil Mack, one of the best defensive players in the game, and someone in their prime, and under contract, bringing back a few first-round draft picks among other assets.justblogbaby.com
