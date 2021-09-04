Las Vegas Raiders: Clelin Ferrell can still be a key for the 2021 defense

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.