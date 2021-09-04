CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jack's Family Restaurant Is Alabama's Answer to McDonald's

By Erica Landis
Jack Cadell founded Jack's Hamburgers in 1960. They started serving their delicious grilled burgers and fries in the city of Homewood, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. That location is still operating as their flagship Jack's Family Restaurant. The first location was a walk-up hamburger and hot dog stand that served 10 cent sodas, 15 cent french fries, 20 cent milk shakes, and a 20 cent "fish on a bun" sandwich. It was an instant hit because of quick service, friendly workers, and great food at great pricing.

