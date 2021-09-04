Jack’s Family Restaurant Is Alabama’s Answer to McDonald’s
Jack Cadell founded Jack's Hamburgers in 1960. They started serving their delicious grilled burgers and fries in the city of Homewood, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham. That location is still operating as their flagship Jack's Family Restaurant. The first location was a walk-up hamburger and hot dog stand that served 10 cent sodas, 15 cent french fries, 20 cent milk shakes, and a 20 cent "fish on a bun" sandwich. It was an instant hit because of quick service, friendly workers, and great food at great pricing.www.wideopeneats.com
